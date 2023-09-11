Negroni Week 2023: All 35+ places to celebrate in Vancouver
If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the Negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you because Negroni Week is fast approaching.
This year, the event starts on September 18 and wraps up on September 24, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities.
Establishments around the globe donate a portion of the sales of Negroni cocktails to charities. Negroni Week was first launched in 2013 by Imbibe Magazine and has since raised over $3 million for worthy causes.
There are 35+ Vancouver bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality Negroni no matter where you are in the city.
Some of the bars and restaurants participating in Vancouver Negroni Week 2023 include Via Tevere Pizzeria, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, Di Beppe Restaurant, and many Cactus Club locations around Metro Vancouver.
Be sure to check out the full map and start planning your sips.
Negroni Week 2023 — Vancouver
When: September 18 to 24, 2023
Where: Participating venues around Vancouver