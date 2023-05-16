The list for Canada’s 100 Best Rest Restaurants of 2023 is officially out, and with it, 15 Vancouver spots were mentioned.

In addition to the main list, the awards recognize several other categories, including Canada’s 50 Best Bars of 2023 and the Best New Restaurants distinction.

On the latter, only one BC restaurant made the tight top ten list: Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar.

The seafood-forward restaurant opened in Whistler last August, offering a menu of elevated Pacific Northwest cuisine, sustainable seafood, and local ingredients.

Wild Blue made the top of the list at number four, just after St. John’s Portage, Montreal’s Cabaret L’Enfer, and Toronto’s Prime Seafood Palace.

“This modern dark-wood-accented dining room and lounge serves up luxe seafood-centric Pacific Northwest cuisine — along with prime cuts of meat from Alberta and Japan,” describes the Best New Restaurants list of Wild Blue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar (@wildbluerestaurant)

“We are truly honoured to be recognized by ‘Canada’s 100 Best’,” says Neil Henderson, partner and restaurant director. “We take great pride in ensuring the entire Wild Blue guest experience is memorable, and I believe this recognition speaks to that goal.”

Wild Blue also made the general Canada’s 100 Best List, clocking in at number 66 on this year’s list.

Other mentions on the Best New Restaurants list include Banff’s Lupo, Halifax’s Fawn, and Toronto’s Sunny’s Chinese. You can view the entire list online.

Address: 4005 Whistler Way, Whistler

Phone: 604-962-2233

Instagram