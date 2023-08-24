Mid-Autumn Festival, which takes place this year between September 29 and October 6, is Asia’s second largest festival – just behind Lunar New Year.

Based on the belief that honouring the moon during the fall months would ensure plentiful bounties in the coming year, people traditionally would offer fruits and treats to the moon.

Enter: the mooncake.

The traditional Chinese baked goods are typically made with a sweet dough on the outside and then filled with either red bean or lotus seed paste and an egg wash. Mooncakes are also made using moulds, giving them their distinctive decorative appearance.

Just in time for this season’s Mid-Autumn Festival, here are a few places to get mooncakes around Vancouver.

This Japanese pudding maker is offering pre-orders for mooncakes for 2023, available in flavours like Hojicha, Kocha, and matcha. These adorable mooncakes are of the “snowskin” variety, which means they’re wrapped in a thin mochi wrapper.

Address: Online order only

Daan Go Cake Lab

This new Richmond spot by Christopher Siu has quickly gained a following for its adorable treats, and for Mid-Autumn Festival it will also be offering its own spin on the mooncake. The snowskin mooncakes are available in sets of four, with flavours like matcha yuzu pistachio, jamocha nut, premium durian, and coconut salted egg yolk.

Address: 4731 Garden City Road unit 100, Richmond

Maxim’s Bakery

This Chinese bakery has a huge variety of mooncakes, including savoury ones, but it’s also known for its “snowy” mooncakes, which are meant to be eaten cold. Maxim’s has several locations in Vancouver and Burnaby.

Address: 257 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Address: 6387 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Address: 5613 Victoria Drive

Saint Germain Bakery

Saint Germain is known for its high-quality treats, and for Mid-Autumn Festival, the bakery will be offering straight-from-the-oven mooncakes. Pastry chefs will be pulling out fresh mooncakes from the oven every 12 minutes, which are then sold immediately. This variety will be limited to the salted egg yolk custard flavour.

Address: Multiple locations

Kam Do Bakery

With two locations in Richmond, Kam Do is a must for mooncakes. Kam Do’s Twin Yolks Lotus Seed Paste Mooncakes are super limited in quantity, so don’t wait if you want to get in on these treats.

Address: 6211 No 3 Road, Richmond

Address: 4328 No 3 Road, Richmond

La Patisserie

This spot is known for its Chinese goodies like Panda Cakes and egg tarts, but it also makes limited orders of mooncakes each year. Flavours include green tea, durian, and yellow lotus seed paste with double egg yolks.

Address: 1405-4771 McClelland Road, Richmond

T&T Supermarket

This may be an obvious choice, but yes, you can get mooncakes at T&T! There are numerous locations around the Lower Mainland, but the mooncakes sell out quickly so don’t wait!

Address: Multiple locations

