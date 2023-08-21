Wild Blue, one of Whistler’s newest and most highly regarded restaurants, will host its first long table dinner next month.

Located in the heart of Whistler Village at 4005 Whistler Way, Wild Blue is known for its luxe, seafood-forward offerings with a focus on Pacific Northwest ingredients and techniques.

The restaurant’s inaugural Alpine Long Table Dinner, which will take place on Sunday, September 10 at 3 pm, will be a special feast showcasing Wild Blue’s culinary expertise and the best of the harvest season.

The event will be held at The Range at the Whistler Golf Club, where Chef Alex Chen and Executive Chef Derek Bendig have designed a four-course menu focused on local, seasonal ingredients from the land and sea.

The stunning mountain views and serene Alpine landscape will serve as the setting for this long table dinner, while wine curated by Wild Blue’s Wine Director and Sommelier Kathryn Woods will be paired alongside the dishes.

A portion of Wild Blue’s Alpine Long Table Dinner will be dedicated to initiatives that preserve the pristine environment and uphold the livelihood of local farmers.

Tickets are $250 per person and can be purchased online.

