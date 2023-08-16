Taste of Abby: Fall food festival returning to Abbotsford next month

Last fall, Abbotsford launched its very first Taste of Abby fall food festival, celebrating the Fraser Valley’s agriculture, history, food culture, and culinary cultivations.

This year, the huge autumnal festival is set to return from September 15 to 24, taking place at numerous locations around Abbotsford.

The event will kick off with a night market on September 15, with a range of vendors, including Big Red’s Poutine Truck, Lucente’s Osteria, Mia Birria, Ravens Brewing Company, Ripples Estate Winery, and more. Tickets for the night market are $35 per person and include admission and eight tokens, which can be spent at the market’s vendors.

From there, folks can enjoy seasonal experiences with farmers, featured collaborations, and special menus and promotions around the city.

Event highlights this year include a guided Circle Farm tour, Pickleball and Pints, Grape Stomping at Singletree Winery, and a farm and country market for both Saturdays during the Taste of Abby event.

On Sunday, September 24, the Taste of Abby Food and Farm Awards will take place at 2 pm at Ecofarm, an event that will acknowledge and recognize members of Abbotsford’s food and farm industries.

You can check out the full roster of events on the Taste of Abby website and purchase tickets for any ticketed portions of the festival.

In the meantime, mark your calendar and prepare for some homegrown deliciousness next month!

Taste of Abby Fall Food Festival 2023

When: September 15 to 24, 2023

Where: All around Abbotsford