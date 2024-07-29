16 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this August

It’s finally August, which means a whole new month of delicious food and drink events.

From a festival celebrating specialty craft beer to a dumpling party, here are 16 can’t-miss August food events in Vancouver.

One-time-only

Expect an all-star shucking competition featuring some of Vancouver’s best shuckers, including Coast’s Chung Le, Oscar Galdamez, Bar Olo’s Axel Ayala-Smith, and Italian Kitchen’s Sara Isobel. They’ll be showcasing their skills at the Coast’s main bar at 2:30 pm, with the winner taking home a $1,000 grand prize.

When: August 1, 2024

Time: Competition starts at 2:30 pm

Where: Coast Restaurant Main Bar — 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day, BC Place announced that from August 2 to 5, it will give free hot dogs to the first 100 guests at The Patio each day.

The Patio opens at 2 pm daily and features free entry, live music, rotating lawn games, and plenty of tasty sips and eats. It’s currently Vancouver’s largest licensed outdoor patio.

When: BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5

Where: Terry Fox Plaza — The best entrance point is by Gates A and H

Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis

Enjoy a day of celebrating Korean culture with plenty of live performances and food trucks to enjoy. Stick around to watch the K-pop dance contest, which has a prize of $3,000.

When: August 3

Time: 10:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium — 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

Science World is hosting a special Pride Into the Future edition of After Dark on Thursday, August 1. The event will highlight innovations and advances by science professionals in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

That means you and your friends over 19 can enjoy a hilarious performance by improv comedy group QueerProv, live music, interactive activities, and more. All with drinks in hand!

Science World After Dark will be offering guests beer, cider, and wine. Food will also be available for purchase throughout the evening.

When: August 1, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 plus tax, available online

Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.

There will be over 36 events at two outdoor stages and four participating venues to check out, including live music, dance performances, food, film screenings, and more. You can find the full festival schedule online.

When: August 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free

This year’s event will take place on August 10. On Instagram, the festival shared people can expect tons of food (and dumplings, of course), live entertainment, a kids zone, plenty of vendors, and much more. The festival will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world, making for the perfect opportunity to try out your favourites — as well as something new — all in one place.

When: Saturday, August 10

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free admission (donations welcomed)

Farmhouse Fest 2024

Farmhouse Fest returns again to UBC this year. Since 2015, the festival has been a specialty craft beer and cider event in Vancouver, celebrating everything from classic saisons and fruited barrel-aged sours to spontaneously fermented lambic and ciders. There will also be a selection of natural wine, kombucha, and plenty of “off-style” beers to take a break from the wild and funky.

When: August 10

Time: 12:30 to 7 pm

Where: UBC Farm Events Field — 3461 Ross Drive University Endowment Lands

Cost: $124.40

It’s the greatest thing to happen since our collaboration treat with Mister: the first-ever Dished Food Truck Fest, presented by Daily Hive, is happening in downtown Vancouver this summer.

We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm. The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will be ample seating as well.

When: Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)

Cost: Free entry

Le Diner en Blanc Vancouver will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024. As per tradition, the location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine). The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white — an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical.

This large-scale picnic, modelled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris, has previously taken place at venues such as the VanDusen Botanical Gardens, David Lam Park, Jack Poole Plaza, Concord Plaza, and Canada Place.

When: August 15, 2024

Where: TBA

Tickets: Register online

Held on Gastown’s iconic Water Street, this event will feature a not-to-be-missed performance from the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra and a street food festival hosted by local restaurants.

When: August 15

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: Maple Tree Square, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Founded in Toronto, The Halal Ribfest is set to be a much bigger event this year, with stops in BC, Alberta, Ontario, and several American states. The tour will arrive in Vancouver on August 30 and is calling itself “the ultimate Halal BBQ experience.” The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, as well as ice cream stalls and beverage options.

When: August 30

Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Tickets: Available online

Recurring

Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!

When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, returns to Front Street Mews in Downtown New West on Friday, July 12. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

