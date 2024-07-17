FoodPatiosSpecials & Deals

You can get free hot dogs in Vancouver this BC Day long weekend

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jul 17 2024, 11:21 pm
You can get free hot dogs in Vancouver this BC Day long weekend

What’s better than cheap eats in the city? Free eats in the city. That’s right, Vancouverites will be able to score free hot dogs this BC Day long weekend.

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day, BC Place announced that from August 2 to 5, it will give free hot dogs to the first 100 guests at The Patio each day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BC Place (@bcplacestadium)

The Patio opens at 2 pm daily and features free entry, live music, rotating lawn games, and plenty of tasty sips and eats. It’s currently Vancouver’s largest licensed outdoor patio.

Drool-worthy menu items include the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George.

Will you be heading down to this patio for a free hotdog? Let us know in the comments.

Free hotdogs at The Patio at BC Place

When: BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5
Where: Terry Fox Plaza — The best entrance point is by Gates A and H
Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Patios
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop