You can get free hot dogs in Vancouver this BC Day long weekend

What’s better than cheap eats in the city? Free eats in the city. That’s right, Vancouverites will be able to score free hot dogs this BC Day long weekend.

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day, BC Place announced that from August 2 to 5, it will give free hot dogs to the first 100 guests at The Patio each day.

The Patio opens at 2 pm daily and features free entry, live music, rotating lawn games, and plenty of tasty sips and eats. It’s currently Vancouver’s largest licensed outdoor patio.

Drool-worthy menu items include the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George.

Will you be heading down to this patio for a free hotdog? Let us know in the comments.

Free hotdogs at The Patio at BC Place

When: BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5

Where: Terry Fox Plaza — The best entrance point is by Gates A and H

Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok