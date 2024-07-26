FoodFood NewsBest of

La Casa Gelato flavour makes list of world's most iconic ice creams

Marco Ovies
|
Jul 26 2024
A Vancouver gelato shop has a flavour that just made the list of the 100 most iconic in the entire world, according to TasteAtlas, which is a pretty big deal in our books.

La Casa Gelato, founded in Vancouver in 1982, serves 238 flavours on-site out of a whopping 588 total flavours created. It’s a Guinness World Record holder for the most flavours available on site.

The iconic flavour in question is its Durian. However, TasteAtlas did say it had a difficult time choosing between all of La Casa’s flavours.

“Its most iconic flavour is hard to pinpoint due to the astonishing variety available,” said TasteAtlas. “However, their durian flavour, made from the controversial ‘king of fruits’, stands out due to its distinct taste and daring appeal.”

 

La Casa Gelato shared the exciting news on its Instagram and said, “Pretty Awesome we made the 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams* in the WORLD.”

It’s also known for its housemade waffle cones and decadent treats like Italian cannolis, chocolate-covered pretzels, and candy.

What’s your favourite flavour to get from La Casa Gelato? Let us know in the comments.

La Casa Gelato

Address: 1033 Venables Street, Vancouver

Instagram

