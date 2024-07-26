Science World hosts future-themed Pride After Dark party

Science World After Dark is what every adult dreams of: all the fun of Vancouver’s renowned science centre without the youngsters running around.

And this summer they’re throwing a big party you won’t want to miss.

Science World is hosting a special Pride Into the Future edition of After Dark on Thursday, August 1. The event will highlight innovations and advances by science professionals in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

That means you and your friends over 19 can enjoy a hilarious performance by improv comedy group QueerProv, live music, interactive activities, and more. All with drinks in hand!

The event will also feature unique STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and design, and mathematics) experiences, a live DJ, and much more to spotlight queer creativity, liberation, and activism.

Science World After Dark will be offering guests beer, cider, and wine. Food will also be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Tickets to Science World After Dark are only available online as no tickets will be sold at the door. So iron your lab coat, put on your favourite ‘fit, and get ready for a fun night out!

When: August 1, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 plus tax, available online