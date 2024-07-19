FoodFood EventsSpecials & Deals

Coast Restaurant to offer buck-a-shuck oyster deal

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Jul 19 2024, 10:21 pm
Coast Restaurant to offer buck-a-shuck oyster deal
Coast Restaurant

Vancouver’s Coast Restaurant is gearing up for one epic National Oyster Day celebration by offering buck-a-shuck oysters during happy hour.

This promo is available for the entire month of August from 2:30 to 5:30 pm and features freshly shucked West Coast and East Coast oysters on the half shell with classic cocktail sauce, fresh horseradish, and lemon.

Other tasty happy hour offerings include mini lobster and prawn rolls, wagyu beef carpaccio, truffle fries, calamari, 1/2 pound mussels, and more.

But the celebration doesn’t stop there, with the big event being held on Thursday, August 1.

Expect an all-star shucking competition featuring some of Vancouver’s best shuckers, including Coast’s Chung Le, Oscar Galdamez, Bar Olo’s Axel Ayala-Smith, and Italian Kitchen’s Sara Isobel. They’ll be showcasing their skills at the Coast’s main bar at 2:30 pm, with the winner taking home a $1,000 grand prize.

This is all to celebrate National Oyster Day, which is officially on August 5.

Will you be heading down to Coast Restaurant on August 1 for the all-star shucking competition? Let us know in the comments.

Coast Restaurant Buck-A-Shuck

When: The entire month of August
Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
Where: 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Coast Restaurant All-Star Shucking Competition

When: August 1, 2024
Time: Competition starts at 2:30 pm
Where: Coast Restaurant Main Bar — 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Marco Ovies
