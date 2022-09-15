Mid-month action: 16 awesome things to do in Montreal this weekend

This is it, Montreal, the last official weekend of the summer.

Somehow, we’ve already reached the halfway point of September as days continue to zoom by.

As October starts to inch closer and closer, here are 16 sweet things to do in Montreal all weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MontréalTattooConvention (@arttattoomontreal)

If you’re looking to add some more ink to your body, or you just appreciate the art, the biggest tattoo festival in Montreal is on its way back to the city for its 20th edition this weekend.

The convention promotes tattooing and brings in over 150 artists from all over the world in to celebrate the art and its surrounding community.

When: September 16 to 18

Time: 6 pm

Where: Gare Windsor – 1160 Avenue des Canadiens de Montreal

Price: Starting at $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Segura (@seguratom)

The very funny Tom Segura is touching down in Montreal this weekend as part of his “I’m Coming Everywhere” world tour. The comic/actor/podcaster is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently performed to sold-out audiences in over 100 cities across North America.

If you’re a fan, you might want to act quickly. Tickets are hot.

When: Saturday, September 18

Time: 8 pm

Where: Le Théâtre St-Denis

Price: Various prices, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candlelight Concerts by Fever (@candlelight.concerts)

Iconic music, full-band concerts, flickering candlelight, and historic Montreal churches — what else could you want?

Appropriately named Candlelight Concerts, the magical musical events take place in over 85 cities worldwide at more than 1,000 timeless venues, including historic churches here in Montreal.

This month, the concert will be highlighting covers from trending artists like Adele, Coldplay, Queen, and ABBA along with iconic classics by Tchaikovsky and Beethoven — all of which kick off this weekend.

When: September 15 to November 5

Time: Various dates

Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours, l’Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Cathédrale Christ Church, and l’Église St-Jean-Baptiste

Price: $30 – $40, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

Downtown Montreal’s debated “The Ring” installation has reached its final form.

The giant 100-foot-high, 50,000-pound portal to another dimension stainless steel ring will now be permanently lit at Place Ville Marie.

And look, say what you want about it but it’s definitely a photo op, for better or worse.

When: Year round

Time: 24/7, illuminates at nightfall

Where: Place Ville Marie

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Gentile / Depuis 1959 (@cafegentile)

Thirsty?

If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the Negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you because Negroni Week is fast approaching.

The event has been going on in Montreal all week and sums up on Sunday if you want to get your classy drink on. There are 35 different drinkeries and restaurants across the island taking part and you can see them all right here.

When: From now until September 18

Where: Participating venues around Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CitrouilleVille (@citrouilleville)

If you want to get in the autumn spirit, there’s a giant pumpkin village just outside Montreal that might need to make it onto your must-do radar.

Citrouilleville in Saint-Zotique is a village devoted to everything pumpkin. It has entire houses made of pumpkins, a corn maze labyrinth, fall-themed photo booths, tractor rides, and pumpkin picking. Plus, the whole site lights up at night, meaning primetime photo ops.

When: Weekends until October 31

Hours: Saturday, 9:30 am to 8:30 am; Sunday, 9:30 am to 5 pm

Address: 560 avenue 69, Saint-Zotique

Price: $13 to $17, free for children under two

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sentier des cimes Laurentides (@sentierdescimeslaurentides)

The term “going up north” has taken on a literal meaning.

Canada’s first-ever “Treetop Walk” has taken over the Laurentians, giving guests a 40-metre wooden spiral staircase climb that offers breathtaking views of the northern mountain range and nearby landmarks, such as Mont-Tremblant.

The highest point of the tower hike — officially called the Sentier des cimes — is equivalent to that of a 12-storey building.

When: Year-round

Time: 9:30 am to 7 pm

Where: 737 Rue de la Pisciculture, Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré

Price: $19 to $29

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo World Press Montreal (@expoworldpressphotomtl)

Some of the most electrifying and thought-provoking photos from across the news world will be on display in Old Montreal for over two months.

The 15th edition of the flagship of Montreal’s fall cultural calendar, the World Press Photo Montreal Exhibition, is returning to the Bonsecours Market after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Over 55,000 people are expected to attend the large-scale international exhibition over the next 60+ days. The exhibit has been organized since 1955 by the World Press Photo Foundation, based in the Netherlands.

When: Until October 2

Time: Sundays to Wednesdays, 10 am to 10 pm; Thursdays to Saturdays, 10 am to midnight

Where: Bonsecours Market — 325 rue de la Commune

Price: $15, available on-site (no cash accepted)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

Gardens of Light has returned to Montreal, along with all three cultural gardens of the Botanical Garden with light and magic for the ultimate fall spectacle.

The Chinese Garden is displaying its iconic lanterns, the First Nations Garden features a multimedia experience highlighting the Sacred Tree, and the Japanese Garden has a breathtaking illuminated path.

If it’s fall in Montreal, this is an absolute must-see.

When: Until October 31

Time: 9 am to 10 pm

Where: Botanical Garden

Price: $17 to $21

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basilique Notre-Dame, Montréal (@basiliquenotredame)

The timeless Notre-Dame Basilica will host another wave of its breathtaking immersive light show, AURA, a sight you really don’t want to miss out on.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: Until November

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica — 110 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen S Burns-Booth (@lavenderandlovage)

The historic Mont-Tremblant has once again been transformed into a searching ground for giants.

The renowned ski mountain is hosting an enchanted, illuminated hiking trail where participants can embark on a quest to find the last sleeping giant on earth.

The adventure is produced by Moment Factory, the company known for its illuminations of the Jacques-Cartier bridge and the aforementioned AURA.

The hunt, known as Tonga Lumina, is a 1.5 km night walk and sensory experience that takes place on a stone-dusted, illuminated pathway in the heart of nature.

When: Until October 15

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: $13 to $29, available online and on-site

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten // Canadian Travel 🇨🇦 (@kirstenwendlandt)

If there’s one excursion to add to this summer’s must-do list, Quebec City’s animal kingdom garden might be the king of the jungle.

From now until October, the Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 at Parc Bois-de-Coulonge in Quebec City is showcasing a dazzling display of more than six million plants and flowers that pay tribute to the “life that vibrates on our planet.”

The summer-long exhibit is marketed as a “hymn to the Earth,” and features works that are “a pleasure for the eyes but also a reminder of the fragility of life.”

When: Until October 10

Time: 10 am to sundown

Where: Parc Bois-de-Coulonge – 1215 Grande Allée O

Price: $12.50 to $60, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fondation PHI (@fondationphi)

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is presenting Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The exhibition will introduce visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”

Both mirrored rooms will be filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says PHI.

When: Until January 15

Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: PHI Centre

Price: Free, reservations required

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Kahlo | Montreal (@fridakahlo.montreal)

Montreal has been graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.

The Life of An Icon offers seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.

The exhibition presents an arrangement of archival photos, original films, digital environments, art installations, and collectibles to music that aims to “reproduce the most relevant moments of [the artist’s] life,” says the website, offering visitors to discover the incredible story of Frida Kahlo.

When: September 10 to 30 (closed September 12, 19, 26)

Time: Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 7 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art – 2020 William Street

Price: $27.58 to $40.23, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R B R A S K A (@arbraska)

You can take your family adventures to new heights this weekend, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal. Uplå is a labyrinth of 20-foot-high suspension bridges and trampolines that connect to a network of unique and colourful treehouses, all of which are suspended in the air at the foot of Mont-Saint-Grégoire. What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open year-round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow. The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.

When: Year-round

Time: 8 am to 6:30 pm

Where: 45 Chemin du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire

Price: $20 to $30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OASIS immersion (@oasisimmersion)

Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?

The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.

When: Every day in September except Mondays and Tuesdays

Time: 9 am to 9:40 pm

Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine

Price: $24 to $32, available online