Negroni Week 2022: All 35 places to celebrate in Montreal
If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the Negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you because Negroni Week is fast approaching.
This year, the event starts on September 12 and wraps up on September 18, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities.
Establishments around the globe donate a portion of the sales of Negroni cocktails to charities. Negroni Week was first launched in 2013 by Imbibe Magazine and has since raised over $3 million for worthy causes.
There are 35 Montreal bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality Negroni no matter where you are in the city.
Here’s the full list of bars and restaurants participating in Montreal Negroni Week 2022:
- O Coiffure & Spa
- Cafe Gentile Westmount
- Gentile Pizza Parlour
- Fiorellino (Laurier)
- Caffettiera
- Restaurant Greasy Spoon
- Satay Brothers Resto
- Drinkerie Ste-Cunégonde
- Mignon Steak
- Fiorellino (Notre-Dame)
- Bar Courcelle
- Pub Bishop & Bagg
- Bootlegger Cocktail Bar
- Peacock oiseau de nuit
- Taverne Midway
- Stellina
- La Distillerie (Quartier des Spectacles)
- La Distillerie (Plateau Est)
- La Distillerie (Promenade Masson)
- Barraca Rhumerie
- Buvette Pastek
- Santos
- Le Rouge-Gorge
- Vieux-Port Steakhouse
- Taverne Marion
- Terrasse William Gray
- Nikkei MTL
- Huis Clos
- Bar Palco
- Bistrot Paname
- Faccia Brutta
- La Distillerie no. 4
- Industria Pizzeria + Bar
- Houston Avenue Bar & Grill
- Restaurant Bâtiment B
Negroni Week 2022 — Montreal
When: September 12 to 18, 2022
Where: Participating venues around Montreal