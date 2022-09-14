Ink it in: Massive 3-day international tattoo festival touches down in Montreal this week

If you’re looking to add some more ink to your body, or you just appreciate the art, the biggest tattoo festival in Montreal is on its way back to the city for its 20th edition this weekend.

The convention promotes tattooing and brings in over 150 artists from all over the world in to celebrate the art and its surrounding community.

Artists from the United States, Great Britain, France, Italy, Belgium, Korea, Mexico, Poland, and Canada will be on hand for the festival and their work speaks for itself.

From traditional Japanese tebori to realism, artists will be showcasing some of their best designs.

Thousands of tattoo hopefuls will be on hand and appointments and meetings with the artists can be made through the Art Tattoo Show website.

The festival isn’t exclusively for people wishing to get tattoos, the venue will host tattoo art exhibitions, seminars, and workshops for people interested in a tattooing career.

Admission to the festival starts at $25 and tattoo prices vary depending on the selected project. The tattoo artists will also have hundreds of flash designs to choose from on-site.

When: September 16 – 18

Time: 6 pm

Where: Gare Windsor – 1160 Avenue des Canadiens de Montreal

Price: Starting at $25