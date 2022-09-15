It's lit: Montreal's gigantic "Ring" installation has been illuminated for good (PHOTOS)

Downtown Montreal’s debated “The Ring” installation has reached its final form.

The giant 100-foot-high, 50,000-pound portal to another dimension stainless steel ring will now be permanently lit at Place Ville Marie.

Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., the Montreal-based property management firm, announced in August that “The Ring” will get its “finishing touches” on September 14 at a celebration for PVM’s 60th anniversary to highlight the “timelessness of a landmark building in downtown.”

And celebrate it did. Besides illuminating “The Ring” with diffused light, the mid-week event had live music, dancers, and hundreds of guests.

“Since ‘The Ring’ was unveiled last spring, it has established itself as an icon beautifying the face of Montreal while giving new vibrancy, vitality and appeal to the heart of the city,” says the firm.

Aptly named “The Ring,” the massive structure — which will reportedly cost $5 million — was unveiled at the main entrance to Esplanade PVM in June. “The Ring” is part of the $200 million investment PVM made in 2017 to improve the area’s “energy efficiency” and revitalization of its Esplanade.

Inaugurated in 1962, PVM is an architectural gem of downtown, designed by the renowned architects Ieoh Ming Pei and Henry N. Cobb.

Ivanhoé Cambridge says “The Ring’s” illumination has concluded, “an exciting summer season” of flagship properties across Montreal.

Say what you will about the art exhibit, but “The Ring” is not only here to stay, it’s actually lit.

Now we can REALLY cue the endless supply of Doctor Strange portal jokes…

