Adele, Coldplay & Queen: Enjoy magical candlelit concerts at historic Montreal churches all month

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
Sep 12 2022, 8:29 pm
Adele, Coldplay & Queen: Enjoy magical candlelit concerts at historic Montreal churches all month
Iconic music, full-band concerts, flickering candlelight, and historic Montreal churches — what else could you want?

Appropriately named Candlelight Concerts, the magical musical events take place in over 85 cities worldwide at more than 1,000 timeless venues, including historic churches here in Montreal.

This month, the concert will be highlighting covers from trending artists like Adele, Coldplay, Queen, and ABBA along with iconic classics by Tchaikovsky and Beethoven.

The concerts offer music fans famous works in a magical setting, surrounded by nothing but sounds from full bands playing renowned scores and candles.

 

For a variety of dates in September, the one-of-a-kind experience is performing a slew of contemporary and classical concerts at the breathtaking Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours, l’Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Cathédrale Christ Church, and l’Église St-Jean-Baptiste.

Each concert lasts about 60 minutes and ranges from $30 to $40.

The Candlelight Concerts don’t hold back either and play the artist’s best hits. Specifically this month, the candlelit concerts will be covering “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” and “Paradise” from Coldplay, “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions” from Queen, and “Hello,” “Skyfall,” and “Someone Like You” by Adele, among many others.

For a full list of September, October, and November concerts under candlelight, we’d highly recommend checking out this season’s schedule.

It’s a seriously gorgeous trip.

Concerts Candlelight

When: September 15 – November 5
Time: Various dates
Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours, l’Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Cathédrale Christ Church, and l’Église St-Jean-Baptiste.
Price: $30 – $40, available online

