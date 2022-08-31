Montreal's gigantic "Ring" installation is about to get lit (literally)

Downtown Montreal’s debated “The Ring” installation is about to become illuminated for good.

Montrealers have been pretty outspoken about a new art exhibition that became a permanent fixture at Place Ville-Marie.

Now, the giant 100-foot-high, 50,000-pound portal to another dimension stainless steel ring is about to reach its final form.

Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., the Montreal-based property management firm, announced “The Ring” will get its “finishing touches” on September 14, 7:30 pm, at a celebration for PVM’s 60th anniversary.

From then on, “The Ring” will be illuminated with diffused light.

“Since ‘The Ring’ was unveiled last spring, it has established itself as an icon beautifying the face of Montreal while giving new vibrancy, vitality and appeal to the heart of the city,” says the firm. “In keeping with the 60th anniversary of PVM, the public is invited to a free cultural and artistic event held in the open air and bathed in light!”