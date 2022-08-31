NewsArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

Montreal's gigantic "Ring" installation is about to get lit (literally)

Aug 31 2022, 2:03 pm
@jalqphotography/Instagram

Downtown Montreal’s debated “The Ring” installation is about to become illuminated for good.

Montrealers have been pretty outspoken about a new art exhibition that became a permanent fixture at Place Ville-Marie.

Now, the giant 100-foot-high, 50,000-pound portal to another dimension stainless steel ring is about to reach its final form.

Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., the Montreal-based property management firm, announced “The Ring” will get its “finishing touches” on September 14, 7:30 pm, at a celebration for PVM’s 60th anniversary.

From then on, “The Ring” will be illuminated with diffused light.

“Since ‘The Ring’ was unveiled last spring, it has established itself as an icon beautifying the face of Montreal while giving new vibrancy, vitality and appeal to the heart of the city,” says the firm. “In keeping with the 60th anniversary of PVM, the public is invited to a free cultural and artistic event held in the open air and bathed in light!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

Aptly named “The Ring,” the massive structure — which will reportedly cost $5 million — was unveiled at the main entrance to Esplanade PVM in June. “The Ring” is part of the $200 million investment PVM made in 2017 to improve the area’s “energy efficiency” and revitalization of its Esplanade.

Inaugurated in 1962, PVM is an architectural gem of downtown, designed by the renowned architects Ieoh Ming Pei and Henry N. Cobb.

The illumination of “The Ring” will conclude “an exciting summer season” of flagship properties, courtesy of the firm, and remain lit up for the foreseeable future in downtown Montreal.

Cue the endless supply of Doctor Strange portal jokes…

 

Ty JadahTy Jadah
