Snowy fin de semaine: 12 groovy things to do in Montreal this weekend

Yo, we had a wild workweek in Montreal: plenty of snow AND an earthquake. Now that we’re settling into the weekend though, how about a handful of fun things to do?

We’ve already eclipsed the halfway point of November and Montreal is bursting with great Christmas events.

Along with some food and music, here are plenty of things to keep on your Montreal radar all weekend.

What: Montreal’s biggest Santa Claus parade is returning to the streets of downtown this weekend, for the first time since 2019. The 70th annual Le défilé du Père Noël will cruise along Sainte-Catherine Street (between Guy and Jeanne-Mance) on Saturday, November 19.

The Christmas extravaganza will feature Mrs. Claus, floats, elves, marching bands, dancers, and the lovely Christmas Fairy, while covering a two-kilometre downtown trek. The landmark event, which is also televised, is expecting an estimated 300,000 spectators while another one million tune in on TV.

When: Saturday, November 19

Time: 11 am

Where: Ste. Catherine Street, between Guy and Jeanne-Mance

Price: Free

FREE Movies: Cineplex Community Day

What: Cineplex wants all of Canada to treat themselves to a free movie day this weekend.

For its 10th edition, Cineplex Community Day will offer guests a selection of popular movies for zero moolah.

Guests will be able to enjoy all the classic movie theatre concessions (popcorn, soft drinks, and select candy), each for just $2.50 and have a choice between the following flicks:

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: The Lost City

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

The Lost City

There are 16 movie theatres offering the free movie deal in Quebec, including downtown’s Scotiabank Theatre.

When: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Time: Doors open at 9 am

Where: 16 theatres across Quebec (full list here)

Price: Movies are free, concession snacks at $2.50

Christmas Tree Chopping: Plantation J.L.S.

What: Forget Christmas shopping, how about Christmas tree chopping?

Plantation J.L.S. is a family-owned business founded in 1972 by the Lapointe family who own tree farms all over the Eastern Townships and the South Shore.

The farm offers hundreds of Balsam and Fraser Fir trees up for grabs — or for cuts, rather. J.L.S. opens earlier (November 18) than other Montreal-area tree farms in case you want to get decorating early.

Take note: the site is cash only. Visit the farm’s website for specific pricing and tree sizes.

Address: 5 chemin Saint-François, Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoi

Dates: November 18 to December 18

Hours: 9 am to 3 pm

What: Laval is shining real bright.

Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has an entire pavilion devoured to Christmas, as part of its 25-million LED display.