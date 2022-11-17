Snowy fin de semaine: 12 groovy things to do in Montreal this weekend
Yo, we had a wild workweek in Montreal: plenty of snow AND an earthquake. Now that we’re settling into the weekend though, how about a handful of fun things to do?
We’ve already eclipsed the halfway point of November and Montreal is bursting with great Christmas events.
Along with some food and music, here are plenty of things to keep on your Montreal radar all weekend.
Le défilé du Père Noël
View this post on Instagram
What: Montreal’s biggest Santa Claus parade is returning to the streets of downtown this weekend, for the first time since 2019. The 70th annual Le défilé du Père Noël will cruise along Sainte-Catherine Street (between Guy and Jeanne-Mance) on Saturday, November 19.
The Christmas extravaganza will feature Mrs. Claus, floats, elves, marching bands, dancers, and the lovely Christmas Fairy, while covering a two-kilometre downtown trek. The landmark event, which is also televised, is expecting an estimated 300,000 spectators while another one million tune in on TV.
When: Saturday, November 19
Time: 11 am
Where: Ste. Catherine Street, between Guy and Jeanne-Mance
Price: Free
FREE Movies: Cineplex Community Day
What: Cineplex wants all of Canada to treat themselves to a free movie day this weekend.
For its 10th edition, Cineplex Community Day will offer guests a selection of popular movies for zero moolah.
Guests will be able to enjoy all the classic movie theatre concessions (popcorn, soft drinks, and select candy), each for just $2.50 and have a choice between the following flicks:
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2: The Lost City
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- The Lost City
There are 16 movie theatres offering the free movie deal in Quebec, including downtown’s Scotiabank Theatre.
When: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Time: Doors open at 9 am
Where: 16 theatres across Quebec (full list here)
Price: Movies are free, concession snacks at $2.50
Christmas Tree Chopping: Plantation J.L.S.
View this post on Instagram
What: Forget Christmas shopping, how about Christmas tree chopping?
Plantation J.L.S. is a family-owned business founded in 1972 by the Lapointe family who own tree farms all over the Eastern Townships and the South Shore.
The farm offers hundreds of Balsam and Fraser Fir trees up for grabs — or for cuts, rather. J.L.S. opens earlier (November 18) than other Montreal-area tree farms in case you want to get decorating early.
Take note: the site is cash only. Visit the farm’s website for specific pricing and tree sizes.
Address: 5 chemin Saint-François, Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoi
Dates: November 18 to December 18
Hours: 9 am to 3 pm
Illumi – Nouvelle Féerie de Lumières
View this post on Instagram
What: Laval is shining real bright.
Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has an entire pavilion devoured to Christmas, as part of its 25-million LED display.
When: From now until January 8
Time: 4:30 to 9 pm
Where: 2805 Boulevard du Souvenir, Laval
Price: $15.75 to $21.75, available online
Grand Marché de Noël
View this post on Instagram
What: After several years of absence, the Great Montreal Christmas Market is back with a fresh look.
From this weekend until December 31, Montrealers can enjoy mulled wine, live music, and over 60 merchants selling everything from toys, accessories, treats, clothes, and knick-knacks — right in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles.
When: November 19 to December 31
Time: Saturdays, 10 am to 9 pm; Sundays, 10 am to 7 pm; Thursdays and Fridays, 3 to 9 pm,
Where: Quartier des spectacles
Price: Free
AURA
View this post on Instagram
What: The timeless Notre Dame Basilica will host another wave of its breathtaking immersive light show, AURA, a sight you really don’t want to miss out on.
It’s seriously breathtaking.
When: November 17 to 21, 24 to 28 (closed Sundays)
Time: 6 to 9 pm (varies per day)
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica — 110 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online
The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains
View this post on Instagram
What: Since opening to the public on November 4, Montreal’s new Pink Floyd exhibition has been attracting a cavalcade of music lovers, art enthusiasts, and history buffs to Arsenal Art Contemporary in Griffintown.
Aptly named The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, the artistic retrospective features over 350 artifacts collected over the band’s career.
Organizers call the exhibition, which was made in collaboration with original band member Nick Mason, “an audio-visual, sensorial journey through more than five decades of Pink Floyd,” starting with the band’s beginnings in 1967 on the underground scene.
When: From now until December 31
Time: Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am to 7 pm; Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am to 6 pm; closed Monday
Where: 2020 rue William, Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal
Price: $25 to $55 (depending on age and times), available online
Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe
View this post on Instagram
What: Montreal has been enjoying a mesmerizing free infinity room exhibit since the summer from renowned 93-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
It might be the city’s most sought-after exhibit so tickets are tough to get a hold of. But if you’re lucky enough to snatch up a few, it’ll cost you zilch.
The exhibit, which is being hosted at the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art until January, features seriously photogenic “infinity mirror rooms.”
Roughly 5,000 tickets are available every month and we’ve got a few tricks to make sure you can nab ’em. Check it out right here.
When: From now until January 15, 2023
Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: PHI Foundation — 451 Saint-Jean Street
Price: FREE
Salon du livre de Montréal
View this post on Instagram
What: Hey folks, remember BOOKS?
The Salon du livre de Montréal is an annual event that promotes everything reading-related. The event brings together authors with the public, publishers, booksellers, and librarians.
This weekend’s event will be held at the timeless Palais des congrès
When: From now until November 25
Time: 9 am to 9 pm
Where: Palais de congrès
Price: $7 to $16, available online
Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music
View this post on Instagram
What: Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music, which debuted at the Museum of Fine Arts of Montreal (MMFA) on October 15, is the first exhibition ever to focus on the role of music in Jean-Michel Basquiat‘s artistic practice.
It includes 100 of the legendary artist’s original works on display.
When: From now until February 19, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (closed on Mondays)
Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
Price: $24
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
View this post on Instagram
What: Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.
Due to its popularity, it’s been extended into January.
When: From now until January 2023
Time: Noon to 9 pm
Where: OASIS immersion — 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 to $32, available online
Kampai
View this post on Instagram
What: Downtown Montreal has welcomed back Kampai.
After several months of closure due to major water damage, the Kampai Garden — right in the heart of downtown — has reopened.
The newly revised spot has a new menu, new cocktails, and a new design.
When: Tuesday to Saturday
Time: 5 pm to 3 am
Where: 1616 rue Ste-Catherine