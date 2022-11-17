Two giant 85-vendor holiday craft markets are coming to Montreal

The Christmas market season is in full swing and a pair of Montreal vendor fairs can be added to the list.

The Collectif Créatif Montréal, the organization that assembles annual markets in the Angus neighbourhood of Rosemont, is bringing two holiday markets to the city, including one to Verdun for the first time.

Both markets will host 85 Montreal and Quebec vendors, offering a slew of locally made products ranging from clothes, accessories, toys, art, candles, food, goodies, and more.

Verdun’s inaugural holiday craft market will take place from December 17 and 18 at the Verdun Auditorium.

The event, officially called the Marché des Fêtes du pôle Well is a partnership with SDC Wellington, the organization responsible for Verdun’s commercial artery — which was named the coolest street in the world for 2022.

The Angus holiday market will also return to its industrial space at the Locoshop Angus for two weekends (November 26 to 27 and December 3 to 4).

Both markets are free to attend and will offer products that might be ideal to dish out at Christmas.

When: December 17 to 18

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Auditorium de Verdun; 4110 Boulevard LaSalle, Verdun

When: November 26 to 27, December 3 to 4

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Locoshop Angus; 2600 rue William-Tremblay