Here are 11 things Montreal does better than any other North American city

Montrealers are a proud people.

We like to boast and brag about our city’s history, food, and beauty just as much as we enjoy complaining about its many faults. The truth is there is not a ton of places on the continent that compare, and there is plenty to celebrate.

Whether you live here, travel here, or plan on checking us out, here are 11 things that Montreal does better than anywhere else in North America.

Bagels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Montreal (@dailyhivemontreal)

Chewy, dense, buttery, with a touch of honey. Sorry New York, but Montreal does bagels best.

Festivals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Jazz de Montréal (@festivaljazzmtl)

From Grand Prix weekend to Just For Laughs — the largest comedy festival on Earth — Montreal seems to have a public party going on just about every other week no matter the season.

Public art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MURALfestival (@muralfestival)

Because of celebrations like MURAL, Montreal is filled with painted artworks on streets, sidewalks, and building facades.

Don’t believe us? Here’s an extensive roundup of some of the most notable oeuvres.

Snow removal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @anjelissima

Few big cities get as much snow as Montreal. Over the years we’ve developed a real knack for clearing it out. While locals may complain about the odd neglected street, our snow removal teams are some of the most efficient on the planet.

Churches

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Montreal (@dailyhivemontreal)

Nicknamed the city of churches, Montreal is packed to the brim with stunning Catholic architecture. From Notre-Dame to Saint Joseph’s Oratory, the stunning structures help to make the city one of the most European-looking towns on the continent.

Bilingualism

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Montreal (@dailyhivemontreal)

Montreal is by far the most bilingual city in North America. The delicate balance of English and French is sometimes a little rocky, but impressive nonetheless.

According to the 2020 census, more than 60% of Montrealers can speak both French and English fluently.

Drinking/Smoking in parks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Montreal (@dailyhivemontreal)

Drinking and smoking in a park are perfectly legal and very common here in Montreal.

Whether you’re lighting a joint at Tam Tams or enjoying some wine and cheese in one of the city’s many green areas, there’s almost always an easygoing vibe in the air.

Sure, winter puts a bit of a damper on that but even the bitter cold doesn’t stop people from getting their buzz on outside.

Cycling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Montreal (@dailyhivemontreal)

Montreal has a state-of-the-art bike rental service and nearly 900 km of bicycle paths around the island. People use them all year round as a way to navigate the city.

Despite complaints from some drivers, the city is becoming more and more bike-friendly with each passing year.

Staying past last call

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Montreal (@dailyhivemontreal)

Montreal is one of the few places where it’s common for bartenders to buy you a drink. Sticking around past 3 am and hitting up after-after parties is a testament to the city’s bustling nightlife scene.

Student life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGill University (@mcgillu)

Each year nearly 200,000 people attend Montreal’s educational institutions. Over 25,000 of them are international students from every corner of the globe.

With beautiful campuses, vibrant nightlife, and cheaper rent than other major Canadian cities, Montreal was ranked the number one student city on the continent by UK-based education group Quacquarelli Symonds.

Hockey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

We may not have an MLB or NBA team but as the world’s oldest hockey franchise, our beloved Montreal Canadiens are a religion in this town. The history, ceremonies, and overall passion for the Habs are second to none.

Montreal is the birthplace of hockey and it’s still the sport’s epicentre today.