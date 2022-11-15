The 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded in Montreal

Earthquakes in Montreal might be more common than you think.

According to the City, Montreal is one of Quebec’s three “highest earthquake risk zones,” along with the Laurentians and the Témiscamingue region.

The City of Montreal says potential impacts include landslides, power outages, water main breaks, industrial accidents, and damages to buildings, bridges, and roads.

On Monday night, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck just 26 kilometres outside of Montreal.

Fortunately, no real damage had been reported as a result of the quake — which had a depth of 10 kilometres.

The City of Montreal advises locals to take shelter beneath a heavy piece of furniture (table, desk, bed) and to move to the middle of a room (if possible), while staying away from windows.

“Do not try to go somewhere else or go outside while there are tremors,” says the City. “Earthquakes are unpredictable. At times, they may be so violent that you will be unable to go anywhere, even by crawling.”

If you’re outdoors, find a clear space away from buildings and stay clear of high-voltage power lines, trees, and anything else that could fall from above.

If you’re still shaken from Monday’s earthquake, we’ve done some digging on the federal Earthquakes Canada website to find the 10 biggest recorded earthquakes across the Montreal metropolitan area.

Take note, the federal information only goes back to 1985. While speaking with the Ville de Montreal, a City rep says the strongest earthquake to ever hit the city was estimated at 5.8 on the Richter scale and it happened way back in 1732.

The 10 biggest earthquakes in recorded Montreal history (ascending order)

Date/Time Magnitude Depth (km) Location description 2010-02-28 03:51:24 3.9 MN 17.5 6 km NW from Brownsburg-Chatham, QC 2020-01-13 10:37:58 4.0 MN 14 19 km SE from Huntingdon, QC 2012-11-06 09:05:27 4.2 MN 6.5 2 km E from Hawkesbury, ON 2006-01-09 15:35:39 4.2 MN 12.5 13 km SE of Ormstown, QC 1999-10-31 20:14:10 4.2 MN 18 22 km N from Lachute, QC 1997-05-24 18:52:09 4.2 MN 18 Western Quebec 2011-03-16 17:36:55 4,3 MN 12.8 6 km SE from Hawkesbury, ON 1993-11-16 09:31:44 4.3 MN 15.1 Napierville, QC 1996-03-14 10:42:26 4,4 MN 18 Western Quebec 2012-10-10 04:19:28 4.5 MN 14 11 km SE from Vercheres, QC