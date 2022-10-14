EventsArts

New Basquiat exhibit arriving at Montreal's fine arts museum

Oct 14 2022, 2:17 pm
Dog Bite/Ax to Grind, 1983 (Jean-Michel Basquiat/Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, Rotterdam)
Fans of Jean-Michel Basquiat are in for a sensory delight as a new, musical exhibit based on the artist’s life and work comes to Montreal.

Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music, which debuts at the Museum of Fine Arts of Montreal (MMFA) on October 15, is the first exhibition ever to focus on the role of music in Basquiat‘s artistic practice.

basquiat montreal

Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988), Untitled, 1984. Private collection. © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York

Made in collaboration with the Musée de la musique – Philharmonie de Paris practice, the
show explores Basquiat’s art in relation to the New York music scene of the 1970s and ’80s. It also allows visitors to explore the sounds he incorporated into his work – from opera to jazz to hip-hop.

“The key to deciphering Basquiat’s oeuvre and understanding its evolution lies in music,” explains Vincent Bessières, guest curator for the Musée de la musique – Philharmonie de Paris. “The artist always surrounded himself with sounds, and found himself at the confluence of two major musical movements of his time – no wave and hip-hop – that resonated with his creations.”

basquiat

Augmented reality app Basquiat and Music
Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988), King Zulu, 1986. MACBA Collection, Barcelona, Government of Catalonia long-term loan (formerly Salvador Riera Collection). © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York

Along with the more than 100 originals on display, Seeing Loud will also be accompanied by video clips, archival materials, and an augmented reality app and catalogue co-published by the MMFA’s publishing department and Gallimard. The exhibition catalogue features essays by experts on the work of Basquiat and interviews with his former acquaintances.

Basquiat and Music will be on display at the MMFA from October 15 to February 19, 2023. For more information, you can visit the museum’s website

