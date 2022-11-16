New life: Trendy downtown Montreal Asian cuisine spot has reopened

Downtown Montreal has welcomed back Kampai.

After several months of closure due to major water damage, the Kampai Garden — right in the heart of downtown — has reopened.

In a press release shared with Daily Hive, owners Samuel Haas and Olivier Primeau (from A5 Hospitality) say they have breathed “new life into the space” and are proud to present a “revised and improved version of Kampai.”

They say the new Kampai will focus on the quality of its cuisine and want to become a must-have for dates, dinners with friends, and corporate events.

The Asian-cuisine-inspired spot has a chic new design that’s influenced by the Amazon rainforest. Interior designer Amlyne Phillips has reimagined the space using “luxurious, warm, and friendly” decor, highlighted by dozens of decorative plants, elegant textures (like caramel wood), tan leather, handmade vintage light fixtures, and velvety fabrics.

Who doesn’t love velvety fabrics?

The newly configured Kampai now has seats for 170 people.

Chef Mario Torres (formerly of Béatrice Ristorante) will manage the kitchen with the help of Chef William Alari (of Suwu) as the new menu will push Asian, Szechuan, and Thai flavours.

The new menu is made up of grilled meats (including a two-pound teriyaki beef plate), udon noodle pasta, steamed dumplings, and former Kampai favourites, which will be making a comeback.

The cocktail menu features variations on classic mixed drinks but with an Asian twist, like the Japanese Smash (Nigori sake, shiso, and Thai basil) and the Coco Highball: Appleton rum, pineapple syrup, and coconut water.

The new Kampai is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 5 pm to late, and is located at 1616 rue Ste. Catherine.