Snow day: 15 beautiful shots from Montreal's first snowfall of the season (PHOTOS)

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Nov 16 2022, 3:31 pm
Maybe you’ve already been outside? Maybe you don’t plan on leaving your house until April. Regardless, here is how beautiful Montreal looks covered in a blanket of snow, through the virtual world.

I’m sure we’ll be sick of the stuff by the time slush season rolls around, but for now, we might as well try to enjoy it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariem Jemmali (@mariem_jemmali)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @yona.q

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @anjelissima

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vincenzo Marsala (@vincenzomarsala13)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caroline Dufour (@cduf60)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Judicaël Ruffieux (@axanagor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanie B. (@fanieville)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Balaajhi (@madansphotography)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by valou38 (@valou38)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dixie Tsou (@dixietsou)

