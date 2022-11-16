Every Montreal Canadiens jersey ranked from worst to best

Since being established in 1909, the Montreal Canadiens have donned their fair share of jerseys. Some designs have stood the test of time while others were only around for one season or even a mere game.

When looking through the historical catalogue of La Sainte Flanelle, we can see how many are plays on their signature typical Tricolore. Others, though, over the years have incorporated a variety of different colours and elements.

Some have proven more popular with fans than others, which means a proper ranking is long overdue.

For the sake of keeping things concise, we will be omitting warm-up jerseys and updates that featured minor alterations from our list. For example, various changes to the collar over the past two decades do not constitute a different design.

From the headache-inducing barbershop pole pattern to the powder blue reverse retro getups, here’s our ranking of every Habs jersey throughout the years.

You might also like: 10 players you forgot ever played for the Montreal Canadiens

CHa-CHing: The Montreal Canadiens are the NHL's third-richest franchise

Dach, Suzuki, Caufield on pace to be best Canadiens line in three decades

The Canadiens haven't had a top 10 point leader in over 30 years

13. The barber shop pole

The Habs wore this dizzying striped display for the 1912-1913 season. The uniforms also made a resurgence during their centennial celebration during the 2009-2010 season.

While they don’t look bad on paper, the colourful pyjama-like pattern is a little too distracting in games.

12. Reverse retro 2020-2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

Reversing the red and blue was certainly a fun little experiment. But something about this just never felt right.

Perhaps making pants and helmets red could have helped balance things out a little more.

11. The White “C”

Despite introducing a logo featuring a red “C” and white “H” in 1917, the Habs decided to switch things up for the 1923-1924 season.

The design is fine, but nowhere near as iconic.

10. Reverse retro 2022-2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

While the decision to honour the city’s former MLB team was — for the most part — well received, there is one simple (but major) problem with the design: a major lack of red.

Come on, even the Expos featured prominent red stripes on their uniforms.

9. Dark red vintage

With a slightly darker red and a crest featuring an “A” (for athletic) instead of an “H,” this jersey was first introduced in 1913, lasting a couple of seasons. It was also brought back for the team’s centennial year.

While there’s nothing particularly wrong with it, it is still the inferior precursor to the iconic sweater and logo we’ve grown to love.

8. The world champions sweater

By the mid-1920s, the Habs were beginning to garner a reputation of winning. So much so that they saw it fit to stick a globe on the middle of their sweater to celebrate their “world championship” following their second Stanley Cup.

Very similar to the home jerseys they currently sport, this one featured the CH logo on the sleeves.

If they ever bring this back, it’d be a good way to remind rivals of the franchise’s long winning history.

7. The original

The very first Habs jersey only featured two colours: blue and white.

That’s right, the Canadiens were wearing Toronto’s colours years before the Leafs even existed. In 2009, the blue getup, paired with brown gloves, was worn by the team for one game.

While we have to respect the first design, it just doesn’t feel like the Canadiens.

6. Simple white

The Habs sported a variation of this simple white sweater throughout the 1930s. While it’s certainly plain, it is aesthetically pleasing.

They paired it with blue gloves and helmets in a 2017 outdoor game against the Ottawa Senators for the NHL’s 100th anniversary.

5. The diagonal stripe

Although the team only sported these bad boys for the 1912-1913 season, they were certainly unique. The Habs have yet to bring the cardigan-style garment into the modern era, but it might be due for a comeback, even if just for one game.

4. The Christmas sweater

Green on a Habs sweater? That’s right, the club wore this maple leaf emblazoned uniform for the 1910-1911 season. Like others from the era, it too was brought back 100 years later.

Something about the bold splash of colour and tasteful crest makes it tick all the right boxes on the aesthetic scale.

3. The away jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

The Canadiens’ current away jersey design was the team’s primary home jersey for decades before the NHL switched things up in the 2000s.

Its simple design features red shoulders and stripes on the sleeves, waist, and socks, making for a wonderful balance.

2. The inverted home jersey

Montreal actually debuted this look during the 1945-1946 season. It’s remained popular over the years, with variations reappearing in the 2003 Heritage Classic alumni game and 2016 Winter Classic.

If you think about it, this sweater actually does a better job of mirroring the iconic red uniforms than the team’s current away ensembles. While it’s almost impossible that Montreal switches back for good, it would be nice to see them on the ice more often — maybe as a permanent alternate.

1. The iconic Bleu, Blanc, Rouge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

The timeless red sweater. The iconic blue bar. The tasteful white trim.

This is the only correct answer. It’s simply perfect.