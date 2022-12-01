Well Montreal, we did it. We made it to the last month of 2022.

Montreal is bustling with a bunch of great winter events, Christmas-themed things to do, some music, and everything in between.

Whether you’re staring out the window wondering where all the time has gone or are getting ready to decorate for the holidays, Montreal is packed with fun all weekend.

Here are a few events to keep on your radar.

What: The 13th edition of the interactive and luminous festival Luminothérapie has officially kicked off, offering all new interactions on the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink, a series of six colourful installations on Ste. Catherine, and original video projections.

Essentially, free outdoor interactive and luminous events!

When: December 1 to March 5, 2023

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Quartier des spectacles

Price: FREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KarmaCasting (@karmacasting)

What: Coca-Cola has long been synonymous with Christmas. This year the company is spreading holiday cheer by sending a big, red, goodie-filled caravan across Canada and the United States.

Montrealers will have their chance to get in on the action as the truck stops in the Old Port On Saturday.

From 2 to 8 pm, visitors and their loved ones will be treated to an interactive and festive experience. The 25th edition of the Caravan experience will also feature photo opportunities and a chance to meet Santa Claus himself.

When: Saturday, December 3

Time: 2 pm to 8 pm

Where: Old Port of Montreal, 333 Rue de la Commune W

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché de Noël et des traiditons de Longueuil (@metierstraditions)

What: One of the most authentic Christmas markets in the entire province is entering its second of four weekends on the South Shore.

Complete with musicians, folk dancers, confit duck, and fresh pretzels, a collection of Quebec’s finest craftsmen have set up shop on site until December 18, perfect for loading up on last-minute stocking stuffers, toys for the little ones, local treats, and of course, mulled wine.

Over the course of four weekends, more than 40,000 visitors check out the 16th edition of the market which has over 110 local merchants selling everything you might need for the holidays.

It’s a jolly good time. So much so, it’s been named one of the world’s best Christmas markets.

When: Every weekend until December 18

Time: Friday, 4 pm to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 340 rue Saint-Charles Ouest

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arcade Fire (@arcadefire)

What: Montreal’s own Arcade Fire will be rockin’ out at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

The indie rock group was here most recently at Osheage over the summer but expect a bigger crowd while the band promotes their newest album, We.

When: Saturday, December 3

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Centre Bell

Price: Starting at $6089, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Jean-Talon (@marchejeantalon)

What: Take the time to enjoy a stroll through a quaint and festive path full of little shops at the gorgeous Jean-Talon Christmas Market.

Featuring over a dozen local artisans, seasonal snacks, and entertainment, you can’t go wrong.

When: Every day until December 18

Time: Friday, noon to 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 7070 Henri Julien Avenue

What: The Trio Java Chante Noël will walk the main street of Verdun and surrounding areas this weekend, harmonizing in festive costumes to spread Christmas cheer.

When: Friday, December 2

Where: Boul. Lasalle and 6th Avenue

Times: 4:30 pm to 5 pm; 5:45 pm to 6:15 pm; 7 pm to 7:30 pm

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Atwater (@marcheatwater)

What: It’s time for Christmas trees, Montreal.

If you don’t want to take the rugged root and chop down your own tree, the beautiful and timeless Atwater Market is selling hundreds of Christmas trees.

Trees in all shapes, sizes, and smells are now available, courtesy of dozens of local merchants.

The historic market has balsam, falsam, and Fraser fir trees available, ranging from $54.99 to $89.99 (relative to the tree’s size).

When: From now until January

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 139 avenue Atwater

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOELMTL (@noelmontreal)

What: The seventh annual Atwater Market Christmas village takes place from now until December 18. Visitors can enjoy ethical and eco-responsible products offered by numerous local and regional artisans, as well as free programming specially catered to families.

When: From now until December 18

Time: Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 138 Atwater Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miracle Montreal (@miraclemontreal)

What: Miracle, aka a Christmas-themed cocktail bar event, has officially touched down in Montreal.

The festive shindig has turned 132 Bar Vintage (located at 132 Rue Fleury Ouest) into a wintery wonderland.

The Montreal cocktail joint offers kitschy holiday décor, Christmas-inspired drinks, and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.

Some of the sips you can look forward to include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, to name just a few.

When: From now until December 24

Where: 132 Bar Vintage — 132 Rue Fleury Ouest

Time: 4 pm to 2 am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collectif Créatif Montréal (@collectifcreatifmtl)

What: The Angus holiday market, which is free to attend, has returned to its industrial space at the Locoshop Angus for its last weekend.

The event is set to feature 85 local vendors.

When: December 3 to 4

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Locoshop Angus — 2600 rue William-Tremblay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illumi Laval (@illumilaval)

What: Laval is shining real bright.

Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has an entire pavilion devoured to Christmas, as part of its 25 million LED display.