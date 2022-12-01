Bienvenue December: 15 things to do in Montreal for the first weekend of the new month
Well Montreal, we did it. We made it to the last month of 2022.
Montreal is bustling with a bunch of great winter events, Christmas-themed things to do, some music, and everything in between.
Whether you’re staring out the window wondering where all the time has gone or are getting ready to decorate for the holidays, Montreal is packed with fun all weekend.
Here are a few events to keep on your radar.
Luminothérapie
What: The 13th edition of the interactive and luminous festival Luminothérapie has officially kicked off, offering all new interactions on the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink, a series of six colourful installations on Ste. Catherine, and original video projections.
Essentially, free outdoor interactive and luminous events!
When: December 1 to March 5, 2023
Time: 10 am to 11 pm
Where: Quartier des spectacles
Price: FREE
Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan – Montreal
What: Coca-Cola has long been synonymous with Christmas. This year the company is spreading holiday cheer by sending a big, red, goodie-filled caravan across Canada and the United States.
Montrealers will have their chance to get in on the action as the truck stops in the Old Port On Saturday.
From 2 to 8 pm, visitors and their loved ones will be treated to an interactive and festive experience. The 25th edition of the Caravan experience will also feature photo opportunities and a chance to meet Santa Claus himself.
When: Saturday, December 3
Time: 2 pm to 8 pm
Where: Old Port of Montreal, 333 Rue de la Commune W
Price: Free
What: One of the most authentic Christmas markets in the entire province is entering its second of four weekends on the South Shore.
Complete with musicians, folk dancers, confit duck, and fresh pretzels, a collection of Quebec’s finest craftsmen have set up shop on site until December 18, perfect for loading up on last-minute stocking stuffers, toys for the little ones, local treats, and of course, mulled wine.
Over the course of four weekends, more than 40,000 visitors check out the 16th edition of the market which has over 110 local merchants selling everything you might need for the holidays.
It’s a jolly good time. So much so, it’s been named one of the world’s best Christmas markets.
When: Every weekend until December 18
Time: Friday, 4 pm to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 340 rue Saint-Charles Ouest
Price: Free admission
Arcade Fire
What: Montreal’s own Arcade Fire will be rockin’ out at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
The indie rock group was here most recently at Osheage over the summer but expect a bigger crowd while the band promotes their newest album, We.
When: Saturday, December 3
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Centre Bell
Price: Starting at $6089, available online
Jean-Talon Christmas Market
What: Take the time to enjoy a stroll through a quaint and festive path full of little shops at the gorgeous Jean-Talon Christmas Market.
Featuring over a dozen local artisans, seasonal snacks, and entertainment, you can’t go wrong.
When: Every day until December 18
Time: Friday, noon to 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 7070 Henri Julien Avenue
Trio Java
What: The Trio Java Chante Noël will walk the main street of Verdun and surrounding areas this weekend, harmonizing in festive costumes to spread Christmas cheer.
When: Friday, December 2
Where: Boul. Lasalle and 6th Avenue
Times: 4:30 pm to 5 pm; 5:45 pm to 6:15 pm; 7 pm to 7:30 pm
Price: Free
Marché Atwater
What: It’s time for Christmas trees, Montreal.
If you don’t want to take the rugged root and chop down your own tree, the beautiful and timeless Atwater Market is selling hundreds of Christmas trees.
Trees in all shapes, sizes, and smells are now available, courtesy of dozens of local merchants.
The historic market has balsam, falsam, and Fraser fir trees available, ranging from $54.99 to $89.99 (relative to the tree’s size).
When: From now until January
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: 139 avenue Atwater
Le Village de Noël
What: The seventh annual Atwater Market Christmas village takes place from now until December 18. Visitors can enjoy ethical and eco-responsible products offered by numerous local and regional artisans, as well as free programming specially catered to families.
When: From now until December 18
Time: Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 138 Atwater Avenue
Miracle at 132 Bar Vintage
What: Miracle, aka a Christmas-themed cocktail bar event, has officially touched down in Montreal.
The festive shindig has turned 132 Bar Vintage (located at 132 Rue Fleury Ouest) into a wintery wonderland.
The Montreal cocktail joint offers kitschy holiday décor, Christmas-inspired drinks, and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.
Some of the sips you can look forward to include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, to name just a few.
When: From now until December 24
Where: 132 Bar Vintage — 132 Rue Fleury Ouest
Time: 4 pm to 2 am
Collectif Creatif Montreal (Angus)
What: The Angus holiday market, which is free to attend, has returned to its industrial space at the Locoshop Angus for its last weekend.
The event is set to feature 85 local vendors.
When: December 3 to 4
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Locoshop Angus — 2600 rue William-Tremblay
Illumi – Nouvelle Féerie de Lumières
What: Laval is shining real bright.
Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has an entire pavilion devoured to Christmas, as part of its 25 million LED display.
When: From now until January 8
Time: 4:30 to 9 pm
Where: 2805 Boulevard du Souvenir, Laval
Price: $15.75 to $21.75, available online
Grand Marché de Noël
What: After several years of absence, the Great Montreal Christmas Market is back with a fresh look.
From this weekend until December 31, Montrealers can enjoy mulled wine, live music, and over 60 merchants selling everything from toys, accessories, treats, clothes, and knick-knacks — right in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles.
When: From now until December 31
Time: Saturdays, 10 am to 9 pm; Sundays, 10 am to 7 pm; Thursdays and Fridays, 3 to 9 pm,
Where: Quartier des spectacles
Price: Free
The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains
What: Since opening to the public on November 4, Montreal’s new Pink Floyd exhibition has been attracting a cavalcade of music lovers, art enthusiasts, and history buffs to Arsenal Art Contemporary in Griffintown.
Aptly named The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, the artistic retrospective features over 350 artifacts collected over the band’s career.
Organizers call the exhibition, which was made in collaboration with original band member Nick Mason, “an audio-visual, sensorial journey through more than five decades of Pink Floyd,” starting with the band’s beginnings in 1967 on the underground scene.
When: From now until December 31
Time: Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am to 7 pm; Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am to 6 pm; closed Monday
Where: 2020 rue William, Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal
Price: $25 to $55 (depending on age and times), available online
Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe
What: Montreal has been enjoying a mesmerizing free infinity room exhibit since the summer from renowned 93-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
It might be the city’s most sought-after exhibit so tickets are tough to get a hold of. But if you’re lucky enough to snatch up a few, it’ll cost you zilch.
The exhibit, which is being hosted at the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art until January, features seriously photogenic “infinity mirror rooms.”
Roughly 5,000 tickets are available every month and we’ve got a few tricks to make sure you can nab ’em. Check it out right here.
When: From now until January 15, 2023
Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: PHI Foundation — 451 Saint-Jean Street
Price: FREE
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
What: Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.
Due to its popularity, it’s been extended into January.
When: From now until January 2023
Time: Noon to 9 pm
Where: OASIS immersion — 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 to $32, available online