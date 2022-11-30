Shine bright: The 8 best places to see FREE Christmas lights in Montreal right now (PHOTOS)

As we flip the calendar over to December, Montreal has ramped up to full-on Christmas lights mode and the city is sparkling in an array of colours.

Make sure you have your camera ready, and some layers of warmth, and check out the collection of great Christmas lights spread out across Montreal — all of which are free to check out.

Place d’Armes

Place d’Armes is a timeless Christmas light spot.

At the intersection of Notre-Dame and St. Sulpice, Place d’Armes is full of great cafes and restaurants, hotels, and illuminated snowflakes grounded with the timeless Basilica in the background.

It’s tough to top.

Dorchester Square

Right in the heart of Montreal, Dorchester Square is decked out in full Christmas lights mode, the standout being the park’s illuminated bridge.

You’re a stone’s throw from stores, malls, bars, restaurants, and a movie theatre. Check it out.

Christ Church Cathedral

Situated at the top of the Promenades Cathédrale underground shopping mall, this National Historic Site of Canada was built in 1859.

It absolutely sparkles, right on the ever-busy Ste. Catherine Street.

Place Jacques-Cartier

Formerly the oldest square in the city, Place Jacques-Cartier shines as the centrepiece of the Old Port.

Time Out Market Montréal

The giant window display at Time Out Market Montréal is truly photo-worthy for the holidays and the inside is loaded with more than 130 local merchants.

St. Catherine Street Ouest

Giant blue bears have taken over Ste. Cat for the holidays.

Inspired by a legend, Cree artist Jason Carter has created the bears. He says for the Cree, “when a bear visits us in our dreams, it is a good omen that good things will happen. These three luminous bears watch over the downtown area and will bring you comfort.”

Quartier des spectacles

The Quartier des spectacles is shining bright with several Christmas light options: a massive holiday market, an ice skating rink, and the 12th edition of Luminothérapie.

Complexe Desjardins

The Complexe Desjardins goes all out for Christmas: a magical water fountain, lights, live music, shows, and the jolly man himself.

Where are some of your favourite Christmas lights around Montreal?