5 Montreal restaurants you'll want to check out in December

The Montreal restaurant scene is the gift that keeps on giving, and this December, you’ll have your pick of spots to check out to help get into the festive season and brace the cold.

If you foresee your 2023 resolution being “try more new restaurants,” cap off the year with this tasty selection of spots.

From upscale bars to stunning dining experiences, here are the top Montreal restaurants to check out this month.

After two years of patience, Montreal is excited to finally welcome the latest project behind the team of city staples, like Flyjin and Jatoba, to the downtown core.

This high-end Japanese bar offers a refined izakaya-style menu in a trendy space that offers the perfect blend of upscale and casual.

Address: 1170 Place du Frere Andre

Phone: (514) 419-2650

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxie Brasserie (@galaxiebrasserie)

Located in the most exciting neighbourhood in the city, Galaxie Brasserie is a European-inspired brasserie located in the heart of Quartier des Spectacles.

Stop in for an elevated yet homey take on comfort food before exploring the holiday and winter festivities in the area.

Address: 1414 rue Clark

Phone: (514) 360-2094

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANEMONE (@anemone_mtl)

From Chefs Mike Madokoro and Minh Phat Tu, and Sommelier Elena Racevičiūtė of Mui Mui, comes a menu of local products and the inspiration drawn from these two culinary creatives.

Some may recognize the space as the old Manitoba restaurant… which is a beautiful coincidence seeing as though the name was given to honour Racevičiūtė’s father who used to live in Manitoba (the Anemone is the province’s national flower).

Address: 271 rue Saint-Zotique Ouest

Phone: (514) 270-8000

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal Foodie Patrol ⚠️ (@mtl_foodie_patrol)

The cold has never stopped Montrealers from enjoying the things they love and this season one of Old Montreal’s most popular spots is helping everyone keep terrasse season going all winter long with its heated, frameless, geodesic domes.

Offering the same spectacular views of the city with either three or five courses, the menu will change monthly, kicking off with a holiday menu for December.

Address: 421 rue Saint-Vincent, eighth floor

Phone: (438) 387-2010

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nili (@nili.mtl)

This French-Moroccan spot in Mile End combines the rich culinary traditions of both cultures in a space as bright and vibrant as the people. Offering stunning cocktails and an impressive wine list to accompany the food, Nili is open seven days a week.

Address: 255 Saint-Viateur Ouest

Phone: (514) 379-1400