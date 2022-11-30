Stay hot: Dine inside these new rooftop bubble tents in Old Montreal as of tomorrow

If the winter blues have you longing for terrace season, one of Old Montreal’s most iconic restaurants has a solution:

Rooftop bubble tents.

Terrasse William Gray is warming up the winter big time with its brand-new winter pop-up dining experience, which kicks off its winter-long stint on December 1.

The eighth floor of the popular hotel will offer guests a chance to enjoy a majestic dinner inside transparent heated frameless geodesic domes.

Soak up the Montreal skyline without sacrificing your body to frostbite.

Each heated dome is 108 sq ft and can accommodate groups of four to eight people.

Over the course of the winter, Terrasse William Gray will be offering monthly menu themes to fit with Montreal’s cultural calendar including the holidays, Igloofest (January), Valentine’s Day (February), and sugar shack season (March).

Each menu is crafted by Terrasse William Gray’s chef using locally sourced ingredients along with a limited-edition special cocktail list.

“We are thrilled to be launching William Gray’s Winter Terrasse and to be offering Montrealers a one-of-a-kind dining experience,” says Dimitri Antonopoulos, president of Gray Collection, Hotels and Restaurants, in an email with Daily Hive. “With this being the only rooftop terrasse of its kind in Quebec, we are certain our winter rooftop will have locals and tourists alike excited for the monthly thematic menus all winter, accompanied by the breathtaking view of Old Montreal.”

A minimum of four or six guests are required per booking (depending on the dome selected) and menu prices range between $125 per person (for a five-course meal) and $55 per (for a two-course brunch).

Take note that alcohol is not included in the fare.

Rates must be paid in advance before each reservation.

Terrasse William Gray’s rooftop pop-up tents will be available from December 1 until March 31 (2023).

The restaurant is open from 5 pm to 11 pm on Thursday and Friday, from 10:30 am to 3 pm and from 5 pm to 11 pm on Saturday and Sunday.