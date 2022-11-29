Coca-Cola's Holiday Caravan will stop in Montreal this weekend

Coca-Cola has long been synonymous with Christmas. This year the company is spreading holiday cheer by sending a big, red, goodie-filled caravan across Canada and the United States.

Montrealers will have their chance to get in on the action as the truck stops in the Old Port On Saturday, December 3. From 2 to 8 pm, visitors and their loved ones will be treated to an interactive and festive experience. The 25th edition of the Caravan experience will also feature photo opportunities and a chance to meet Santa Claus himself.

Aside from Montreal Coca-Cola’s Caravan will make a total of 21 stops across Quebec in areas such as Laval, Lachine, Quebec City, Saint-Sauveur, Trois-Rivières, and Longueuil. With Christmas right around the corner, the truck will conclude its route on December 22 at the IGA Extra Jean Martin in Saint-Jérome.

Click here to view the entire Holiday Caravan schedule.

Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan – Montreal

Where: Old Port of Montreal, 333 Rue de la Commune W

When: Saturday, December 3

Time: 2 pm to 8 pm

Price: Free to attend