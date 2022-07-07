July FTW: 20 exciting things to do in Montreal this weekend

If you’re on the hunt for events in Montreal this weekend, you’re in luck.

Montreal is busting with Jazz Fest, food events, a few giants, an infinity mirrored room, and so much more.

If you’re looking to make an argument that Montreal is the best city in the summer, use this weekend as one of your driving points.

Here are an even 20 things worth checking out across the island this summery weekend.

The legendary hip-hop group (and Jimmy Fallon’s house band) The Roots will be headlining Montreal’s Jazz Fest with a free outdoor show near Place des Arts this weekend.

The music gets started at 9:30 pm and thousands are expected to attend, so it’s best to arrive early to reserve your spot if you want a good view of the stage.

When: Saturday, July 9

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: TD Stage, Place des Festivals

Price: Free

Old Montreal is gearing up for its third consecutive week of the summer’s L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, the city’s iconic fireworks festival that illuminates the skies from La Ronde.

This week’s festival will pay tribute to Mexico, using the theme of “bells and drums.”

This weekend’s show will be showcased by Sirius Pyrotechnics, a fireworks firm that originated in Valencia, Spain, in 1877.

Get those cameras ready.

When: Saturday, July 9

Time: 10 pm (rain or shine)

Where: Old Montreal

Price: $60 to $76 (on-site at La Ronde); free (outside of La Ronde)

Montreal’s annual Comiccon returns this weekend for the first time since the pandemic hit, and a handful of big-screen stars are making appearances at the event.

Among the many notable names at the convention are Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis from the Harry Potter film franchise, Dave Foley from The Kids in the Hall, Malcolm McDowell from A Clockwork Orange, and the VOICE OF SUPER MARIO.

How cool.

When: July 8 to 10

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Palais des congrès

Price: Starts at $25, available online

A four-day street food festival has taken over the Old Port to satisfy all of your taste buds.

The Festival StreetFood Montréal celebrates the flavours of Asia, Europe, and South America at the timeless Clock Tower Quay, dishing up more than 100 street food creations, including takoyaki, churros, dim sum, tornado potatoes, and fresh mango papaya salad.

Admission to the nighttime market will cost a smooth $3 and will showcase “authentic international dishes masterfully crafted by over 20 of our favourite local restaurants and chefs,” say event organizers.

When: July 7 to 10

Time: Thursday, 5 – 11 pm; Friday – Sunday, 12 – 11 pm

Where: Clock Tower Quay, Old Montreal

Price: $3 admission

Want to get trippy this weekend?

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is presenting Dancing Lights That Flew Up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The exhibition introduces visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”

Both mirrored rooms are filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says the museum.

When: From now until January 15, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm, Wednesday to Friday; 11 am to 6 pm, Saturday to Sunday

Where: PHI Centre

Price: Free

It’s been 25 years since Bran Van 3000 graced the ears of the music world with their hip song “Drinking in LA” as part of the Montreal band’s Glee album from 1997.

In celebration of the band’s 25-year anniversary, they will be playing a free outdoor show at Montreal’s Jazz Fest on Friday.

Watch the crowd go wild when they play their lovely “Montreal” song.

When: Friday, July 8

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: TD Stage, Place des Festivals

Price: Free

The 42nd edition of Montreal’s Jazz Fest sums up its two-week run this weekend, offering more than 75 concerts presented by artists from here and afar — two-thirds of which are free!

Even if you don’t have an artist in mind, stroll through the Quartier des Spectacles for a riveting time.

When: June 30 to July 10

Time: Varies

Where: Varies

Forget checking out the historic Lachine Canal, get on top of it.

Montreal’s own Aventures H2O/H2O Adventures offers canal tours in either paddleboard or kayak form.

H20 Adventures says paddlers and kayakers can discover the “interesting nooks and crannies that make up the historic ‘Cradle of Industrialization.’”

When: Every day in July

Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: 2727B Rue Saint-Patrick

Price: Starts at $25

Montreal’s massive downtown “Ring” installation now has a giant friend.

The 52-foot-high steel giant is part of “3GIANTS,” an “exceptional artistic and touristic project” made possible through funding by the Quebec government, Tourisme Montréal, the Government of Canada, and the City of Montréal.

As part of the art project, three giants will perch over Montreal for 10 days in July and act as the focal points for events led by three of Quebec’s most recognizable circus companies: Cirque Éloize, Les 7 Doigts, and Machine de Cirque.

From July 7 to 17, the site of each giant will showcase free daily performances (from 6 to 9:30 pm) for a total of roughly 60 outdoor shows, spread out at three public spaces in Montreal.

Specific details can be found right here.

When: From now until July 17

Time: 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: Place Émilie-Gamelin, PVM at Place Ville Marie, and Vinet Park

Price: Free

The Festival of India is taking over Jeanne-Mance Park this weekend, offering Indian music, dancing, beer, a South Asian bazaar, a parade, traditional face painting, henna, yoga, and so much more.

When: July 9 & 10

Time: Noon to 8:30 pm

Where: Pack Jeanne-Mance

Price: Free

Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?

The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.

When: From now until July 31

Time: 9 am to 9:40 pm

Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine

Price: $24 to $32, available online