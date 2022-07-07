July FTW: 20 exciting things to do in Montreal this weekend

If you’re on the hunt for events in Montreal this weekend, you’re in luck.
Montreal is busting with Jazz Fest, food events, a few giants, an infinity mirrored room, and so much more.
If you’re looking to make an argument that Montreal is the best city in the summer, use this weekend as one of your driving points.
Here are an even 20 things worth checking out across the island this summery weekend.
The Roots
The legendary hip-hop group (and Jimmy Fallon’s house band) The Roots will be headlining Montreal’s Jazz Fest with a free outdoor show near Place des Arts this weekend.
The music gets started at 9:30 pm and thousands are expected to attend, so it’s best to arrive early to reserve your spot if you want a good view of the stage.
When: Saturday, July 9
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: TD Stage, Place des Festivals
Price: Free
Tribute to Mexico
Old Montreal is gearing up for its third consecutive week of the summer’s L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, the city’s iconic fireworks festival that illuminates the skies from La Ronde.
This week’s festival will pay tribute to Mexico, using the theme of “bells and drums.”
This weekend’s show will be showcased by Sirius Pyrotechnics, a fireworks firm that originated in Valencia, Spain, in 1877.
Get those cameras ready.
When: Saturday, July 9
Time: 10 pm (rain or shine)
Where: Old Montreal
Price: $60 to $76 (on-site at La Ronde); free (outside of La Ronde)
Montreal Comiccon
Montreal’s annual Comiccon returns this weekend for the first time since the pandemic hit, and a handful of big-screen stars are making appearances at the event.
Among the many notable names at the convention are Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis from the Harry Potter film franchise, Dave Foley from The Kids in the Hall, Malcolm McDowell from A Clockwork Orange, and the VOICE OF SUPER MARIO.
How cool.
When: July 8 to 10
Time: 10 am to 7 pm
Where: Palais des congrès
Price: Starts at $25, available online
Festival StreetFood Montréal
A four-day street food festival has taken over the Old Port to satisfy all of your taste buds.
The Festival StreetFood Montréal celebrates the flavours of Asia, Europe, and South America at the timeless Clock Tower Quay, dishing up more than 100 street food creations, including takoyaki, churros, dim sum, tornado potatoes, and fresh mango papaya salad.
Admission to the nighttime market will cost a smooth $3 and will showcase “authentic international dishes masterfully crafted by over 20 of our favourite local restaurants and chefs,” say event organizers.
When: July 7 to 10
Time: Thursday, 5 – 11 pm; Friday – Sunday, 12 – 11 pm
Where: Clock Tower Quay, Old Montreal
Price: $3 admission
Dancing Lights That Flew Up to the Universe
Want to get trippy this weekend?
In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is presenting Dancing Lights That Flew Up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
The exhibition introduces visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”
Both mirrored rooms are filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says the museum.
When: From now until January 15, 2023
Time: 12 to 7 pm, Wednesday to Friday; 11 am to 6 pm, Saturday to Sunday
Where: PHI Centre
Price: Free
Bran Van 3000
It’s been 25 years since Bran Van 3000 graced the ears of the music world with their hip song “Drinking in LA” as part of the Montreal band’s Glee album from 1997.
In celebration of the band’s 25-year anniversary, they will be playing a free outdoor show at Montreal’s Jazz Fest on Friday.
Watch the crowd go wild when they play their lovely “Montreal” song.
When: Friday, July 8
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: TD Stage, Place des Festivals
Price: Free
Jazz Fest
The 42nd edition of Montreal’s Jazz Fest sums up its two-week run this weekend, offering more than 75 concerts presented by artists from here and afar — two-thirds of which are free!
Even if you don’t have an artist in mind, stroll through the Quartier des Spectacles for a riveting time.
When: June 30 to July 10
Time: Varies
Where: Varies
Canal Tour
Forget checking out the historic Lachine Canal, get on top of it.
Montreal’s own Aventures H2O/H2O Adventures offers canal tours in either paddleboard or kayak form.
H20 Adventures says paddlers and kayakers can discover the “interesting nooks and crannies that make up the historic ‘Cradle of Industrialization.’”
When: Every day in July
Time: 10 am to 9 pm
Where: 2727B Rue Saint-Patrick
Price: Starts at $25
3GIANTS
Montreal’s massive downtown “Ring” installation now has a giant friend.
The 52-foot-high steel giant is part of “3GIANTS,” an “exceptional artistic and touristic project” made possible through funding by the Quebec government, Tourisme Montréal, the Government of Canada, and the City of Montréal.
As part of the art project, three giants will perch over Montreal for 10 days in July and act as the focal points for events led by three of Quebec’s most recognizable circus companies: Cirque Éloize, Les 7 Doigts, and Machine de Cirque.
From July 7 to 17, the site of each giant will showcase free daily performances (from 6 to 9:30 pm) for a total of roughly 60 outdoor shows, spread out at three public spaces in Montreal.
Specific details can be found right here.
When: From now until July 17
Time: 6 to 9:30 pm
Where: Place Émilie-Gamelin, PVM at Place Ville Marie, and Vinet Park
Price: Free
Festival of India
The Festival of India is taking over Jeanne-Mance Park this weekend, offering Indian music, dancing, beer, a South Asian bazaar, a parade, traditional face painting, henna, yoga, and so much more.
When: July 9 & 10
Time: Noon to 8:30 pm
Where: Pack Jeanne-Mance
Price: Free
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.
When: From now until July 31
Time: 9 am to 9:40 pm
Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 to $32, available online
Frida Kahlo – The Life of an Icon
Montreal has been graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.
The exhibit, The Life of an Icon, offers seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.
The 90-minute exhibit takes place at the Arsenal Contemporary Art venue in Little Burgundy and will remain on display for the public until June 24.
When: From now until June 24
Time: 10 am to 7 pm, Wednesday & Thursday; 10 am to 9 pm, Friday & Saturday; 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020 William Street
Price: $27.58 to $40.23, available online
Kahnawake Powwow
The Kahnawake Powwow is returning this weekend with its 30th edition. The Powwow is a celebration of the Native culture, featuring dancing, singing, and a time to “renew thoughts of the old ways and to preserve a rich heritage,” says the event’s website.
When: July 9 & 10
Time: 12 to 7 pm
Where: Kahnawake
Price: $4 to $8
Clock Tower Beach
Nicki Minaj said it best, Montreal: “Let’s go to the beach-each, let’s go get a wave.”
Montrealers looking to cool off by the water with sand beneath their toes can soak up the sun at the charming Clock Tower Beach all summer.
When: From now until September 5
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Bassin de l’Horloge
Price: Free admission
Uplå
You can take your family adventures to new heights this weekend, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal.
What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open all year round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow.
The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.
When: Year-round
Time: 8 am to 6:30 pm
Where: 45 Chemin du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire
Price: $20 to $30
Tam-Tams
Tam-Tams is quintessential Montreal. A bunch of people drinking, dancing, and smoking the funky stuff at the base of our namesake mountain. What more could you want?
The magical weekly outdoor party is back and it’s arguably the best time of year to join the free party. It’s as simple as showing up for an afternoon of food, vendors, fun, and music.
An absolute Montreal summer must-do.
When: Every Sunday in July
Time: Noon until sunset
Where: Sir George-Etienne Cartier Monument
La Ronde
Might be as good a time as ever to check out Quebec’s biggest amusement park this weekend.
Try battling The Goliath, get rocked on Le Ednor, the Chaos, or try to win your significant other a prize.
When: Every day in July
Time: 10:30 am to 8 pm (11:30 pm during the fireworks)
Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald
Price: $37.99, available online and on-site
The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Her Majesty Queen Charlotte is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at a live event in Montreal.
The in-person event takes place in four cities across North America: Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and Montreal.
The ball will transport guests back to London, England’s Regency-era, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.
When: July 7 to 10
Time: 4, 6:30, and 9 pm
Where: L’Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020 William Street, Montreal
Price: Starts at $49, available online
KOOZA – Cirque du Soleil
July in Montreal? Sounds like it’s circus time.
KOOZA is a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, and wild costumes as part of Cirque du Soleil’s world-renowned acrobatic wonder.
When: July 1 to 31 (no Mondays)
Time: 1, 4, 5, and 8 pm
Where: Big Top Tent, Old Montreal
Price: From $54, available online
Rooftop Basketball
Downtown Montreal has a sky-high new basketball court.
Nrml Bskt is on the rooftop terrace of downtown’s Delta Hotel. There are five courts with illuminated hoops, each at a different height and angle.
Plus, it’s completely free.
Alley-oop!
When: From now until September 15
Time: 9 am to 9 pm
Where: Delta Hotel, 475 President-Kennedy
Price: Free