Sandy getaway: Old Montreal's FREE river-side beach opens to the public in a few days
Montrealers looking to cool off by the water with sand beneath their toes can soak up the sun at the charming Clock Tower Beach all summer, as of June 17.
Just five minutes from downtown, the urban beach is located at the base of the Old Port’s historic Clock Tower and overhangs the majestic Saint-Lawrence River.
The free beach offers spectacular views of the river, the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, Île Sainte-Hélène, and Old Montréal.
Featuring bright blue lounge chairs, a wooden boardwalk, parasols, soft sand, and misting stations, the Clock Tower spot is an escape to the beach without having to leave the city.
Keep in mind that swimming in the Saint-Lawrence River from Clock Tower Beach is not allowed. So yes, beachgoers will have to soak up the sand instead of the water. Consider the urban beach more of a suntan locale than a swimming spot.
The beach does have a bistro on-site and sells refreshments, alcohol, and snacks.
After June 17, Clock Tower Beach will be open every day from 11 am to 7 pm until September 5.
When: June 17 – September 5
Time: 11 am – 7 pm
Where: Bassin de l’Horloge
Price: Free admission