Starstruck: 8 celebrities you might spot in Montreal this month
If you’re a fan of seeing stars in the streets, Montreal in July is just about as good as it gets.
With Comiccon and the Just for Laughs Festival going on, plenty of A-listers and famous folks are out and about in the city. There are also a handful of major motion pictures filming in the area such as Scream 6, adding to the already long list of big-name tourists.
Suffice to say, you won’t have to look very far to find a recognizable mug in Montreal this summer.
Here are eight of the biggest stars you can catch a glimpse of this July.
Courteney Cox
View this post on Instagram
With Montreal masking as New York City for Scream 6, many of its stars, including Cox, are expected to stay in town throughout July and into August.
Kevin Hart
View this post on Instagram
The comedian’s stand-up tour will feature a Montreal stop at the end of the month.
Amy Schumer
View this post on Instagram
As part of her North American Whore Tour, Schumer will be performing in Montreal on July 30.
Bill Burr
View this post on Instagram
The stand-up comedy all-star will make his way to Montreal at the end of July as part of his ongoing tour.
Questlove
View this post on Instagram
Questlove and The Roots will close out the International Jazz Festival with a free outdoor concert at the end of July. His iconic look makes him unmistakable among fans.
Chelsea Handler
View this post on Instagram
The actress and former late-night talk show personality will host a Just for Laughs gala on July 28.
Malcolm McDowell
View this post on Instagram
Best known for his iconic portrayal of Alex DeLarge in Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange (1971), this legendary actor will be in town for Montreal’s annual Comiccon, which runs from July 8 to 10.
Hayden Panettiere
View this post on Instagram
Panettiere, who is reprising her role in the newest edition of the Scream franchise, is reportedly in town, filming with the picture’s other stars.