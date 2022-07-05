Montreal's gorgeous fireworks display will pay tribute to Mexico this week

What else could signify that summers in Montreal are in high gear other than the Old Port’s fireworks?

Old Montreal is gearing up for its third consecutive week of the summer’s L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, the city’s iconic fireworks festival that illuminates the skies from La Ronde.

This week’s festival will pay tribute to Mexico, using the theme of “bells and drums.” La Ronde says processions and parades often “wind their way through the streets to the sound of cymbals and drums” in Mexico and will pay homage to that during Saturday’s show. “In Montreal, rather than the music of drums, it is the sound of church bells that can be heard,” continues La Ronde’s description for this week’s show. “Having long ago earned the title of ‘The City of 100 Bell Towers,’ Montreal is renowned for the urban concert of church bells that echoes throughout the city.”

This weekend’s show will be showcased by Sirius Pyrotechnics, a fireworks firm that originated in Valencia, Spain, in 1877. The company has been lighting the sky for more than 130 years and has received international acclaim, specifically by being the main fireworks firm for the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games.

The 30-minute fireworks show will be on display Saturday, July 9, and then every weekend for the remainder of the summer, mixed in with a couple of midweek events.

Dates for the remainder of the summer are as follows, starting at 10 pm, rain or shine:

July 9, 13, 16, 20, 27 and August 3 and 6

June marked the return of l’International des Feux Loto-Québec in Montreal, the first full-scale fireworks display in over two years. Last week, the display paid tribute to musical icon Prince. Future editions will honour Italy, England, Croatia, Canada, and more.

Montreal’s fireworks festival is the largest pyrotechnic competition in the world and features different weekly themes, gathering firework teams from all over the world.

Firework fans can catch the display from the launch site at La Ronde for $60 to $76 (available online) or any of these phenomenal options across Montreal for free.

When: Saturday, July 9

Time: 10 pm (rain or shine)

Price: $60 – $76 (on-site at La Ronde); free (outside of La Ronde)