Nostalgia kick: Montreal's Bran Van 3000 playing FREE show at Jazz Fest

“What the hell am I doing drinking in LA, at twenty-six?”

It’s been 25 years since Bran Van 3000 graced the ears of the music world with their hip song “Drinking in LA” as part of the Montreal band’s Glee album from 1997.

And if you don’t think you’ve heard it before — you probably have (scroll down below and prove me wrong…)

Bran Van 3000 is a Canadian alternative rock and hip hop band founded by James Di Salvio and E.P. Bergen.

Between 1996 and 2016, Bran Van was among the top 150 selling Canadian artists, offering genre-defying music and seriously soulful tunes.

In celebration of the band’s 25-year anniversary, Bran Van 3000 will be playing a free outdoor show at Montreal’s Jazz Fest on July 8 at 9:30 pm on the TD Stage at Place des Festivals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BranVan3000 (@branvan3000official)

If you’re looking for a big-time nostalgia kick, crank this late 90s tune as loud as you can and then imagine that happening live.

The band also has an equally strong toe-tapping tune named after yours truly, Montreal.