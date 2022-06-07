Immersive biographical Frida Kahlo art exhibit opens in Montreal this week

Montreal is about to be graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.

The exhibit, The Life of An Icon, will offer seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.

Tickets for the walk-through exhibit, which will take place at the Arsenal Contemporary Art venue in Little Burgundy, are available now. The 90-minute exhibit will be on display for select dates from June 10 to 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Kahlo | Montreal (@fridakahlo.montreal)

The exhibition will present an arrangement of archival photos, original films, digital environments, art installations, and collectibles to music that aims to “recreate the most important in the artist’s life,” says The Life of An Icon website, offering visitors to discover the incredible story of Frida Kahlo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Kahlo | Montreal (@fridakahlo.montreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Kahlo | Montreal (@fridakahlo.montreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Kahlo | Montreal (@fridakahlo.montreal)

The exhibition will take place from Wednesday to Sunday and tickets range from $27.58 (five to 12-year-olds) to $40.23 (18 and older). Students can get in for $33.33.

Frida Kahlo – The Life of An Icon

When: June 10 – 24

Time: 10 am – 7 pm, Wednesday & Thursday; 10 am – 9 pm, Friday & Saturday; 10 am – 5 pm, Sunday

Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020 William Street

Price: $27.58 – $40.23, available online