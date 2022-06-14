$3 nighttime street food festival kicks off in Old Montreal next month

Hey Montreal foodies, are you getting hungry? Because a four-day street food festival is taking over the Old Port in July.

The four-day Festival StreetFood Montréal will celebrate the flavours of Asia, Europe, and South America at the timeless Clock Tower Quay, dishing up more than 100 street food creations ranging from takoyaki, churros, dim sum, tornado potatoes, and fresh mango papaya salad — to name a few.

Admission to the nighttime market will cost a smooth $3 and will showcase “authentic international dishes masterfully crafted by over 20 of our favourite local restaurants and chefs,” say event organizers.

Dishes will be priced between $3 to $5 with certain high-end plates ranging from $7 to $12. The second edition of the outdoor foodie fest will take place from July 7 to 10.

Aside from amazing grub, the festival might end up being the best place to soak up the Loto-Québec fireworks display on Saturday, July 9.

The Festival Streetfood Montreal will also host artists, special performances, and games for the whole squad to enjoy throughout the weekend. A full lineup will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Photos from the fest’s first edition in 2019 are embedded below to give you a little taste of what to expect.

Festival StreetFood Montréal

When: July 7 – 10

Time: July 7 (Thursday), 5 – 11 pm; July 8 -10, 12 – 11 pm

Where: Clock Tower Quay, Old Montreal

Price: $3 admission