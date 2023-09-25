Many of the best new restaurants in Edmonton opened up this summer and we are ready to truly reflect on the latest YEG food spots.

The dining scene in YEG is flourishing, with people excited to try new menus and revisit their favourite places. There is no shortage of great restaurants in YEG.

The only difficult part is knowing which new food spots are worth going to and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened over the last few months.

These are some of the best new restaurants in Edmonton that opened this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tansen Izakaya (@tansenyeg_izakaya)

Izakaya is a type of informal Japanese dining that typically has a casual bar atmosphere specializing in shareable plates and snack foods with drinks to pair.

Address: 11044 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moonga Nori (@moonganori)

Located on the iconic Whyte Ave, this spot prides itself on being “Edmonton’s first-hand maki bar.” It just opened in late June, and the menu looks great.

Address: 10347 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carne Asada Mexican Taqueria (@carneasadayeg)

Located on Jasper Avenue, this is a new concept that looks to bring you the most authentic flavours from Mexico, with a specialty in carne asada.

Address: 10508 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bell in Scona (@bellinscona)

Located in a vintage building in Old Strathcona, this historic brewery feels like a page from the past while also using antique pre-war cast iron and copper vessels to craft the beers here.

Address: 10416 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Jardin YEG (@eljardinyeg)

The name means “the garden,” and the entire concept takes influence from international Latin flavours to create interesting cocktails, an adventurous wine list, craft and international beers, and delicious food.

Address: 10359 104th Street NW #102, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odd Company Brewing (@oddcompanybrewing)

A very popular brewery in Edmonton, Odd Company Brewing, just opened its exciting new location.

The original location is loved by many, located at 12021 102nd Avenue #105, and this second outpost is in the Ritchie community.

Address: 9959 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

It’s a simple process here. The menu consists of wings, curries, bread, desserts, wraps, snacks, and more, like breakfast dosas and unique pasta dishes.

Address: 10010 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerusalem Shawarma (@jerusalemshawarma)

With four locations already in YYC, this marks an even more exciting expansion for this delicious spot for authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Address: #1, 1297 Windermere Way SW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Battista’s Calzone Company (@battistascalzone)

The team behind “Edmonton’s original calzone shop” recently closed due to “City bylaws,” and it looks like it’s back open.

Address: 11745 84th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly’s Cocktail Bar (@dollyscocktails)

Located at 9902 109th Street, this spot has opened just in time for the new Barbie movie. Dolly’s has moved into the space that Fu’s Repair Shop recently just moved out of. It’s from the same team, so you know it’s going to be good.

Address: 9902 109th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stingray Bar (@stingraybaryeg)

This is the newest concept, offering a traditional Japanese dining experience with modern dishes that are interesting and fun. The atmosphere here allows guests to comfortably dress up or down with as much sushi etiquette as they want to bring. Sashimi, handrolls, cocktails, and more are all on the menu to explore and enjoy.

Address: 9682 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatkhara By Krishna (@chatkhara_by_krishna)

The entire menu here is massive, with fun twists on classic dishes. There are more than 50 dishes, including Indo-Chinese, burgers, wraps, and several different types of chaat.

Address: 10149 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram