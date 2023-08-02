El Jardin, an exciting new Latin-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar, just opened in Edmonton.

Located at 10359 104th Street NW #102, this spot opened near the end of July.

The name means “the garden,” and the entire concept takes influence from international Latin flavours to create interesting cocktails, an adventurous wine list, craft and international beers, and delicious food.

This intimate space can seat up to around 40 people, and it makes for a vibrant experience, especially with a menu like this.

Latin and Asian spiced seared rare tuna tiradito, chayote verde salad, Spanish blackened chicken, chimi prawns, and achiote chicken skewers are just some of the must-try dishes.

The Tostadas De Camaron is created with prawns, salsa bruns, lime, spicy salsa roja, and pico de gallo, plus fresh cilantro and fresh lime served on the side. There are a number of different tacos as well, like the bone-in beef short rib tacos.

Will this become one of the best bars in the city? Time will tell, but these first looks are incredibly promising.

You can make a reservation right now on Tock, so don’t wait too long to explore this new space and menu.

El Jardin

Instagram