The Bell in Scona, an exciting new brewery, taproom, and event space, just opened in Edmonton.

Located in a vintage building in Old Strathcona, this historic brewery feels like a page from the past while also using antique pre-war cast iron and copper vessels to craft the beers here.

Some of the beers include raspberry blondes, New England IPAs, and hopped wheat beers, to name just a few. All are served up in the taproom which has a large food menu of food Albertans can love.

Everything from shareables to steaks to desserts to some pretty incredible Alberta burgers can all be enjoyed with a cold beer. Chicken fried cheese curds? Bannock tacos? It’s not your normal pub fare. There’s a Snowbird burger here made with chili and cumin seasoned ground beef chuck and topped with avocado, cowboy candy, lettuce, pickled red onions, and chipotle mayo.

There are many amazing breweries in YEG to grab a bite to eat, and this new option seems like it’ll land a spot on that list.

Stop in and check out this hip new spot for beers and bites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bell in Scona (@bellinscona)

The Bell in Scona

Address: 10416 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram