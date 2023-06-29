Moonga Nori, an exciting new Japanese restaurant, just opened in Edmonton.

Located on the iconic Whyte Ave, this spot prides itself on being “Edmonton’s first hand maki bar.” It just opened in late June, and the menu looks great.

Will it become one of the best places for sushi in Edmonton?

Appetizers, sashimi, udon, oshizushi, and of course, hand maki, are all available here.

Classics like miso soup and edamame are great options for starters, but there are also unique items like Japanese steamed eggs and spicy deep-fried gyoza.

Oshizushi is pressed, and it’s one of the oldest forms of sushi at over 400 years old. Here, salmon, shrimp, butterfish, and more are all seared and topped with different ingredients like mayo, sweet onion sauce, eel sauce, and more.

As for the hand maki, the pride and joy of Moonga Nori, guests can choose a la carte from kinds like anago, truffle real crab, bluefin tuna, eel, yellowtail, and more.

The room features a long sushi bar to watch as the experts hand roll everything and beautifully plate the food with special sauces and dry ice.

Check out this new Japanese restaurant out the next time you’re feeling sushi!

Moonga Nori

Address: 10347 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram