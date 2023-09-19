A very popular brewery in Edmonton, Odd Company Brewing, just opened its exciting new location.

The original location is loved by many, located at 12021 102nd Avenue #105, and this second outpost is in the Ritchie community.

“Thank you OH SO very much for your support during our opening weekend for Ritchie,” the team stated in a recent Instagram post.

Are you feeling like a bag of craft cheesies or homemade pretzels? You can grab salty snacks like that that go perfectly with an ice-cold beer. Or go for the animal burger or spicy chicken sandwich.

Offering some serious comfort foods and beers, this is a spot that someday could be considered one of the best breweries in YEG.

Not only is there a full food menu already available from the kitchen team, but minors are allowed to enjoy it as well. During the summer, there’s an amazing patio as well that dogs can also enjoy.

Check out this new spot, grab a tasting flight, and enjoy the last weeks of sunshine the best way you can… with beer.

Odd Company Brewing

Address: 9959 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton

