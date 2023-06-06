Dolly’s Cocktail Bar: New spot opens next month in Edmonton
Dolly’s Cocktail Bar, a brand new bar concept, opens next month in Edmonton.
Located at 9902 109th Street, this spot is opening just in time for the new Barbie movie. Dolly’s is moving into the space that Fu’s Repair Shop recently just moved out of. It’s from the same team, so you know it’s going to be good.
Fu’s Repair Shop is a late-night cocktail bar with dumplings, DJs, and a dim sum brunch. The space was beautiful, and we’re thankful something just as interesting is taking its place. It had the feel and look of a New York- or LA-based bar, and it should continue to be a hot spot in the YEG dining scene.
We haven’t seen a menu yet, but the food should be interesting, and the cocktails are guaranteed to be creative and delicious.
The atmosphere and vibe of the room appear to be fun, bright, pink, and inspired by the pop art retro feel of the ’90s.
Will this become one of the best bars in Edmonton? Chances are it will so stay tuned for all updates on the opening of this highly anticipated new bar.
Dolly’s Cocktail Bar
Address: 9902 109th Street, Edmonton