Stingray, a new bar and restaurant concept from the Century Hospitality Group, just opened in Edmonton.

The Century Hospitality Group is behind notable YEG restaurants and bars like Birdog, MKT, and Rebel, to name a few.

This is the newest concept, offering a traditional Japanese dining experience with modern dishes that are interesting and fun. The atmosphere here allows guests to comfortably dress up or down with as much sushi etiquette as they want to bring. Sashimi, handrolls, cocktails, and more are all on the menu to explore and enjoy.

Gyoza, oysters, wings, and waffles are all classic starters here, even though they have fun twists, and there are also totally unique dishes like the popcorn prawn tempura and the deviled tamago eggs. The rest of the menu is like that as well.

The kushiyaki menu offers some fun items served on skewers, like togarashi butter corn or Angus beef covered in sesame steak sauce. There are also more than 20 different sushi and sashimi options. Plates, bowls, noodles, desserts, and more all round out the rest of the menu perfectly.

The drink menu is also incredibly massive, but we suggest going for any of the original cocktails, like the Samurai Sling made with Nikka Coffey Gin, St. Remy XO, Cointreau, yuzu, pineapple syrup, dragon fruit, Token Cherry Bitters, and topped with soda.

This new spot has traditional elements with fun vibes so go in and explore a menu that’s fun to look over before ordering lunch or dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stingray Bar (@stingraybaryeg)

Stingray

Address: 9682 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram