Battista’s Calzone Company, the adored pizza-adjacent food spot that temporarily closed, just reopened in Edmonton.

The team behind “Edmonton’s original calzone shop” recently closed due to “City Bylaws,” and it looks like it’s back open.

“The news you all have been waiting for,” the team stated in an Instagram post on July 21. “Battista’s Calzones is officially back in business!”

Known for serving up these delicious pizza pockets made even more famous by Parks and Recreation (if you know, you know), this food spot operates on weekends only, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm.

“Once again, we would like to say thank you for all your loyal love and support during our recent hardships,” read the Instagram post. “It’s your support and encouragement that helped us push through.”

“We are very excited and looking forward to welcoming your smiling faces back.”

The menu here has calzones like the Classico, which is filled with mozzarella, Genoa salami, capitol ham, and red and green peppers, but plenty of other fun options as well. The Aloha, New York Mama, and Pesto Presto are all great options as well.

There is even a Nutella dessert calzone.

If you’ve never been, go and check it out. If you’ve been missing your Calzone fix, then the wait is over!

Battista’s Calzone Company

Address: 11745 84th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram