Carne Asada Mexican Taqueria, a very exciting new Mexican spot, just opened in Edmonton.

Located on Jasper Avenue, this is a new concept that looks to bring you the most authentic flavours from Mexico with a specialty in carne asada.

So what is carne asada? It translates to “grilled meat or BBQ” in Spanish and it’s a classic, communal, fun, and delicious way to dine.

“We wanted to bring a straightforward, no-gimmick approach to tacos,” the restaurant stated on its website.

The menu is delightfully simple, and it already feels like one of the best spots for tacos in the city.

The are only four tacos on the menu here: steak asada, pork pastor, chicken adobado, and vegano. Some are seasoned with house spices, while others are marinated with dried chili peppers, but they’re all equally delicious.

If you go for the sides (which you obviously should), you can opt for the chips and guacamole and/or the delicious-sounding choriqueso, made with melted cheese, chorizo sausage, two tortillas, and a salsa of your choice.

For drinks, there are Jarritos or Coronas. Easy.

Check out this new space for some mouth-watering BBQ and grilled Mexican food, available to eat inside or enjoy at home.

Carne Asada Mexican Taqueria

Address: 10508 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram