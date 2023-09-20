Desi-Licious Indian Cuisine is a new spot for dosas and more and it just opened in Edmonton.

Located at 10010 104th Street NW, this new spot is an extremely exciting Indian concept for the city. Will it become one of the best? Only time will tell.

It’s a simple process here. The menu consists of wings, curries, bread, desserts, wraps, snacks, and more, like breakfast dosas and unique pasta dishes.

We suggest going for any of the dosas, which are a rare find in YEG. Chicken, paneer, rava, and more are all options. Samosas, dal, chickpea masala wraps, biryani, tandoori wings, egg curry, and goat vindaloo, are just some of the great ways to go, especially for pickup.

For drinks, we suggest the mango lassi.

Definitely check this new concept out if you’re feeling Indian, or feel like diving into some dosas.

Desi-Licious Indian Cuisine

Address: 10010 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Facebook