21 terrific things to do in Calgary this long weekend: June 30 to July 3

It is Canada Day weekend and there is no shortage of great things to do in Calgary as we are so close to the Stampede.

We have rounded up 21 fantastic things to do this weekend in Calgary, including a legendary group returning for a can’t-miss concert and a couple of great markets to check out.

What: After a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 has reunited for an album and world tour. Of course, this includes a stop in Calgary as the legendary group comes to town to close the month.

When: Friday, June 30

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: $156

What: Every Saturday until September 2, the Heritage Plaza and promenade in the front parking lots will be taken over by vendors. From 3 to 9 pm, shop their local vendors, explore the shops in the Plaza, grab a bite to eat, and be entertained! Market Nights is a pet-friendly event, so make sure you bring your fur baby along for the ride!

When: Saturdays until September 2, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: Free

What: Due to popular demand, Calgary’s Summer On 17th is returning to 17th Ave for its second year, and it’s pulling out all the stops this time. Throughout the three-month extravaganza, there will be free events happening almost every day, including favourites from last year and some exciting new attractions. From movies in the park to live bands, theatrical performances, and fitness classes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

When: June 21 to September 23

Where: 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: Free

What: After much debate, the fireworks displays will be taking place this year. The city will be launching the fireworks from the Stampede Grounds to close out Canada Day.

When: July 1

Time: Approximately 11 pm

What: JazzYYC Summer Fest is bringing Calgary music lovers a wide variety of performers from across the world, across Canada, and local to Calgary as well. Check out a few great venues and fantastic acts all long weekend.

When: June 28 to July 2

Tickets: Varies by show

What: Hip-hop fans in Calgary are getting a massive festival coming this weekend. This will be an all-day and all-night event packed with live music and DJs, as well as local vendors selling handmade goods plus some great food and drink options.

When: July 1

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW

Time: Starts at 10 am

Tickets: Start at $65

What: The National Music Centre marks seven years of Studio Bell with a full day of music and exhibits on July 1. This annual event brings allows visitors to feel, heal, learn, and connect through the power of music. With your free admission, you’ll be able to check out new exhibitions, hands-on, family-friendly activities, and pop-up performances across multiple floors, making it a great way for music lovers to spend the day.

Where: 300-851 4th Street SE

When: July 1

Time: 10 am

What: There are celebrations at Olympic Plaza, St. Patrick’s Island, and Fort Calgary with several demonstrations and performances making it a fun time for the whole family.

When: July 1

Where: Across the city

What: Action Chinese Canadians Together (ACCT) & the Asian Heritage

Foundation Southern Alberta is putting on a day full of exhibits and demonstrations. There will be cultural displays throughout the day and a chance to learn about different experiences in Canada. The day ends with the “No Canada Without Me” light show at the Central Library.

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

When: July 1

Time: 1:30 pm

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit, you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: From now to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 St. George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: One of the must-see attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park is ready for another season at the Historical Village. The theme this year is more: more to do, more to see, more to touch, more to smell, more to taste. Check out the 180 exhibits and attractions at Heritage Park with the Historical Village opening.

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

What: A Nickelback exhibit has arrived in Calgary to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

What: The weather is turning around, and camping season is here, so it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there, we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too.

Where: Various locations in and around Calgary

What: An absolute must-try attraction is back for another year in Calgary, with Downhill karting returning to Winsport. Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver through 50 twists and turns, all while flying downhill, descending over 100 m.

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Hours: Friday to Monday, 1 to 7 pm; 1 to 7 pm daily starting June 26

Tickets: Start at $28

What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer, and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.

Where: Bow and Elbow River

What: Western Canada’s largest outdoor amusement park boasts 32 rides, family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of drool-worthy treats. Plus, you can even camp right on-site to keep the fun going. And there are more than just rides at Calaway Park. The CP Spray n’ Play waterpark is the perfect spot to cool off on a cool day. You can also take in a show in the 3D theatre, enjoy 20 games in the Drop Zone, and much more.

When: Open weekends until June 25, daily from June 29 to September 4, and weekends and holiday Mondays from September 9 to October 9

Time: 10 am to 7 pm through September 3, and 11 am to 5 pm from September 10 to October 10

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Admission: $49.95 for regular general admission

What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.

What: BownessFest is back for a second year with a fantastic lineup of musical and cultural performers, mouthwatering dishes from some of the city’s hottest food trucks, and incredible products at the outdoor market. You’ll also be able to enjoy a free community BBQ, face painting, and carnival games.

Where: Our Lady of Assumption School — 7311 34th Avenue NW

When: July 1

Time: 10 am – 8 pm

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland Experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: From now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: This new market is being put on by the groups that run some iconic Calgary markets like the Inglewood Night Market and the Marda Loop night market. The Currie Market will be free to enter and perfect for everyone, including your dog! This will be a great chance to check out over 100 local artists, creators, and vendors while trying out some of the amazing food and drinks this city has to offer.

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW, Calgary

When: July 1

Time: Noon to 8 pm