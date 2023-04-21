Spring is finally here, patios are opening up, and all of the Calgary summer food festivals and events are really shaping up.

The calendar is filling up with food festivals, BBQ cookouts, outdoor markets, and of course, all of the Calgary Stampede events.

Here is an ultimate and running guide to finding the best upcoming Calgary food festivals and events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Pizza Week Canada (@la.pizza.week)

Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizza offerings for the occasion.

Happening from May 1 to 14 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, which will only be available during that time.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants TBA

Instagram

The dates have been revealed for the spring pop-up, which will go back and forth between Teatro and Cucina: April 22, May 12, May 26, June 9, and June 30.

The concept for the oyster bar is on small plates of delicious seafood, a broad selection of sparkling and white wine, and all in a room featuring a fun hip-hop playlist from all eras.

When: April 22, May 12, May 26, June 9, and June 30

Where: Opera Room at Teatro, 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Where: Cucina at 515 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Hosted by Marketspot at the District at Beltline, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events will be held on May 25.

When: May 25, June 22, July 20, August 17, and September 14 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Inglewood Night Market

The market happens in the streets of Inglewood with no specific address; however, shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE.

When: May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8, and September 15

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary

Instagram

Marda Loop Night Market

Marda Loop Night Market is giving inner-city residents three great night markets to check out this summer. There will be plenty of live entertainment and food options plus all the great shopping options you are used to at a great night market.

When: June 23, July 21, and September 1, 2023

Where: 34th Avenue between 18th & 19th Street SW

Instagram

The popular summer soiree was a huge hit last time, and there are big things in store for this year’s event.

The season’s party will be held on June 22, and early-bird tickets are on sale now.

With live music, performances, food, and drinks, this fashionable experience is one-of-a-kind for Calgary.

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Where: Deane House – 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Found Market (formerly Etsy Calgary) is holding its mouth-watering Spring Market on Sunday, May 14 at The Hemingway Room at the Commons Calgary.

The market is themed Snack Time, with visitors discovering locally-made snacks and snack-themed items from makers and creators around the city.

When: May 14, 2023from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: The Hemingway Room at the Commons Calgary – 1204 20th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilac Festival Calgary (@lilacfestyyc)

Lilac Festival kicks off the summer with its 32nd festival. The free, one-day party takes place on Sunday, June 4 from 10 am to 6 pm along trendy 4th Street SW. Not only that, they’ve now expanded onto 17th Avenue between 2nd and 5th Street SW.

When: Sunday, June 4 from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 4th Street SW and 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment.

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW

When: Saturdays in July and August

Instagram

Happening on Canada Day and starting at 10 am, this will be an all-day and all-night event packed with live music and DJs, as well as local vendors selling handmade goods, drinks, and food stalls.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 10 am

Where: 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Every year, there are so many pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.

It’s never too early to get excited about griddle cakes and flapjacks.

When: July 6 to July 17, 2023

Where: Various locations

Every Calgary Stampede, there are so many barbecues all over the city, and it’s never too early to get excited about grilled meats and vegetables.

When: July 6 to July 17, 2023

Where: Various locations

It seems like there will be more Stampede tents than ever, with returning favourites and a few new ones as well. From National Saloon to Cowboys, these are the hotspots of the Stampede for food, concerts, and fun.

When: July 6 to July 17, 2023

Where: Various locations

It’s fair to say the Stampede brings food we’ve never seen, tasted, or even heard of before. In 2022, food you could find included tongue pizza, squid ink corndogs, habanero ice pops, and Kraft Dinner soft serve ice cream. Stay tuned for what’s coming in 2023.

When: July 6 to July 17, 2023

Where: Stampede grounds

4th Street Night Market

It’s not just Lilac Fest on 4th Street this year. The 4th Street Night Market is back for its third year along the river in Mission. This free market will give you three chances to enjoy live entertainment, great shopping, and some fantastic food options.

When: July 22, August 12, and September 16

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

Instagram

This event that keeps growing in popularity was a blast last year. There is free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place. Dates are yet to be announced, but last year it happened in early August.

When: TBA

Where: Calgary Parking Authority Lot #6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brewery & The Beast (@brewerythebeast)

Brewery and The Beast is set to return to Calgary on Sunday, August 27, at a venue that will be announced soon.

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local – all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

When: August 27, from 12 to 4 pm

Where: TBD

Instagram