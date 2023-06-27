Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Currie Market, an exciting new summer festival, kicks off next week in Calgary.

It will run in Calgary every Saturday in July and August from noon to 8 pm.

One of the best parts of summer is all of the great markets and food events, and this seems like one of the most exciting ones.

The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment. It sounds like the perfect summer night.

The list of food trucks has been revealed, and it includes favourites like Mumbai Bites, Paolini’s Concessions, Baileys Ice Cream, Sun Queen Foods, Beavertails, Confetti YYC, and Sugar Creek Kettle Corn.

This new market is being put on by the groups that run some iconic Calgary markets like the Inglewood Night Market and the Marda Loop night market.

The Currie Market will be free to check out and perfect for everyone, including your dog! This will be a great chance to check out over 100 local artists, creators, and vendors while trying out some of the amazing food and drinks this city has to offer.

Check out this new summer market on Canada Day or some other Sunday during these hot summer months.

Currie Market

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW, Calgary

When: Saturdays in July and August, starting July 1

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Cost: Free

With files from Peter Klein