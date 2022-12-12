The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary next year by popular demand.

This wonderful adventure is coming back in a secret location sometime in March 2023.

“When I used to read fairy tales, I fancied that kind of thing never happened, and now here I am in the middle of one!”

This is a quote by the titular Alice in Alice in Wonderland, and soon you can find yourself in the middle of this fairly-tale-like experience.

Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails.

Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will also be able to immerse themselves in this fantasy world by playing croquet with flamingos, painting roses red, and devouring “Eat Me” cake!

After arriving in Wonderland, Alice was forced to solve riddles and challenges from quirky characters like the Mad Hatter, and you will have to do the same here. Correct answers throughout the night will allow you to unlock all of the ingredients you’ll need to create your two enchanted teapot cocktails.

This entire enchanted experience will take about 90 minutes.

This will be a tea party to remember, so practice your best mischievous Cheshire Cat grin and join the adventure.

Stay tuned for updates on this theatrical, alternate reality experience coming back to YYC in March 2023.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

When: March 2023

Where: Secret location

Price: $47 per person; buy here

Instagram